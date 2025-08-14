Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Trump Grants Russia Sanctions Waiver Ahead of Putin Meeting

President Trump has made a significant decision. The Trump administration has granted a temporary waiver on some sanctions imposed on Russia. This waiver will be in effect until 20 August.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

Putin with Trump (Image: IANS)

Russia America Summit: A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for 15 August in Alaska, USA. Before this, President Trump has made a significant decision. The Trump administration has granted temporary waivers on some sanctions imposed on Russia. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has granted a temporary waiver until 20 August.

US Grants Temporary Waiver

A spokesperson for the US Department of the Treasury stated that most of the sanctioned Russian officials arriving in Alaska for the summit had already been granted permission to enter the US, as special permits had already been issued for them. This waiver includes transactions necessary for the organisation of this meeting.

Trump Aims to End the Russia-Ukraine War

Russia is also enthusiastic about this meeting. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov, stated that Moscow views this dialogue as an opportunity to improve the strained relations between the two countries. He expressed hope that this meeting will pave the way for normalising bilateral relations in the future. However, he added that Washington and Moscow have downplayed the possibility of any immediate major outcome from this meeting, but this summit will lay the foundation for future talks.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Donald Trump previously stated that he wants to take concrete steps towards ending the Ukraine war during this meeting with Putin. There is also discussion regarding the possibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in this meeting, but this has not yet been confirmed. This event could be a significant step in global diplomacy, opening up new possibilities for regional peace and stability.

