Trump Imposes 35% Tariff on Canada, Warns Against Retaliation

US President Donald Trump's tariff offensive continues to escalate. Following his recent announcement of a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods, Trump has now imposed hefty tariffs on imports from Canada. Trump announced on Thursday that the US will impose a 35% tariff (import duty) on goods imported from Canada starting next month, August. He also stated that the US will soon impose tariffs ranging from 15% to 20% on all other trading partners.
Trump released a letter on his social media platform informing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that the new tariff rates will come into effect from August 1st. Not only that, but Trump also warned that these tariff rates would be increased if Canada retaliates. Since Monday, Trump has issued over 20 such letters announcing tariffs on various countries. The letter to Canada was the latest in this series. Through these letters, Trump has threatened dozens of economies with trade wars.
Trump and Carney are considered to have a good relationship. Carney recently visited the White House on May 6th. The two also met during the G7 summit held in Canada last month. Despite this, Trump announced a 35 percent tariff on Canada and warned of further increases in response to any countermeasures.
During a media interaction on Thursday, Trump clarified that he doesn't necessarily need to announce tariffs on all countries via letter. He explained that other trading partners who haven't yet received letters might also face blanket tariffs. He said, "Everyone doesn't need to get a letter, you know, we're just setting our tariffs." He further added, "All the other countries will also have to pay tariffs, whether it's 20 per cent or 15 per cent. We're working on that."