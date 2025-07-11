Trump Imposes 35% Tariff on Canada, Warns Against Retaliation

During a media interaction on Thursday, Trump clarified that he doesn't necessarily need to announce tariffs on all countries via letter. He explained that other trading partners who haven't yet received letters might also face blanket tariffs. He said, "Everyone doesn't need to get a letter, you know, we're just setting our tariffs." He further added, "All the other countries will also have to pay tariffs, whether it's 20 per cent or 15 per cent. We're working on that."