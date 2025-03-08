Trump: India to cut tariffs after pressure from US

Trump’s Remarks Earlier, India had stated that it was considering deepening trade ties with the US, including reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers under a bilateral trade agreement. This statement by India preceded US President Trump’s remarks.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson’s Statement Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal stated that during PM Modi’s US visit last month, both sides announced plans to negotiate a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement. He added that Union Minister Piyush Goyal was in the US, met with his counterparts, and both governments were in the process of advancing discussions on a multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement.