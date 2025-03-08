scriptTrump: India to cut tariffs after pressure from US | Trump: India to cut tariffs after pressure from US | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Trump: India to cut tariffs after pressure from US

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal stated that during PM Modi’s US visit last month, both sides announced plans to negotiate a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement.

Mar 08, 2025

Patrika Desk

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

Tariffs India: US President Donald Trump has claimed that India has agreed to reduce its tariffs. The US President stated that India imposes very high tariffs on us, so high that you can’t sell anything in India. It’s almost prohibitive. Trump further added that we do very little trade there, and they’ve agreed. They now want to reduce their tariffs because, after all, someone is calling them out.

Trump’s Remarks

Earlier, India had stated that it was considering deepening trade ties with the US, including reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers under a bilateral trade agreement. This statement by India preceded US President Trump’s remarks.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson’s Statement

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal stated that during PM Modi’s US visit last month, both sides announced plans to negotiate a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement. He added that Union Minister Piyush Goyal was in the US, met with his counterparts, and both governments were in the process of advancing discussions on a multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement.

Trump’s Comments on India’s Tariffs

This is the third time in recent days that US President Donald Trump has commented on India’s tariffs. His remarks come as Union Minister Piyush Goyal is in Washington for trade talks with his US counterpart, Howard Lutnik.

Agriculture Needs to be ‘Opened Up’

Earlier, Lutnik claimed that India’s tariffs on US products are among the highest globally and urged New Delhi to reconsider its stance. He stated that the two countries have a “special” bilateral relationship.

