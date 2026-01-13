13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Trump Issues Stern Warning to Countries Trading with Iran, Announces 25% Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning against countries doing business with Iran. Trump has announced that any country that trades with Iran will have to pay a 25% tariff on trade with the United States. Countries like China, Russia, and Turkey could be significantly impacted.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

Donald Trump and ayatollah khomeini

US President Donald Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo Credit: IANS/ANI)

US President Donald Trump issued a stern trade warning on Monday against countries doing business with Iran. Trump announced that any country trading with Iran will face a 25% tariff on all trade with the United States. This decision will take effect immediately.

President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive." According to a report, China, Brazil, Turkey, and Russia are among the countries that have trade relations with Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump had hinted that the US might meet with Iranian officials and that he was in contact with the Iranian opposition. He also spoke of increasing pressure on Tehran's leadership. This pressure reportedly included considering military options regarding the deaths of protesters.

‘Diplomacy Remains America’s Priority’

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that diplomacy remains the administration's priority. She stated that there is a difference between the public statements made by the Iranian regime and the private messages the US is receiving, and the President is interested in understanding and evaluating those private messages.

Meanwhile, protests that began over economic hardship in Iran have now turned into an anti-government movement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said proposals received from the United States are being reviewed, but there are contradictions in them amid American threats. He also said that dialogue with US special envoy Steve Witkoff is still ongoing.

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 08:32 am

News / World / Trump Issues Stern Warning to Countries Trading with Iran, Announces 25% Tariffs

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.