Trump lashes out at journalist over Putin question, drags India into spat

A journalist posed a pointed question to US President Donald Trump regarding Russia and Vladimir Putin. The journalist asked Trump why no action had been taken against Russia. Trump, in response, retorted, "How do you know there's been no action? Would you say that imposing secondary sanctions on India, the second-largest buyer after China, is not an action? Would you say there's been no action?" He claimed that imposing tariffs on India had caused Moscow billions of dollars in losses. He also mentioned that work was underway on second and third-stage sanctions against Russia. "Find something else," he added.