Trump May Provide Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine: Vance Reveals Why

The United States is considering providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. These missiles can strike targets up to 2,500 km away, potentially allowing Ukraine to target major Russian cities. However, the final decision rests with President Donald Trump. Ukraine has long been requesting such missiles to attack Russian military bases and expedite the end of the war. This was revealed by US Vice President J.D. Vance. Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ivan Havryliuk stated that if the war becomes too costly for Russia, it will be forced into peace talks. Russia has dismissed this news, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying that Tomahawk missiles or any other weapons cannot change the course of the war. Russia believes these missiles will not significantly benefit Ukraine. Conversely, Ukraine argues that such missiles could weaken Russia's military industry.