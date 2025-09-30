Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Trump May Provide Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine: Vance Reveals Why

The United States is reportedly considering supplying Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, a move that could significantly bolster Kyiv's ability to strike Russian military targets deep within occupied territories. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Donald Trump

US President Trump (Photo: IANS)

The United States is considering providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. These missiles can strike targets up to 2,500 km away, potentially allowing Ukraine to target major Russian cities. However, the final decision rests with President Donald Trump. Ukraine has long been requesting such missiles to attack Russian military bases and expedite the end of the war. This was revealed by US Vice President J.D. Vance. Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ivan Havryliuk stated that if the war becomes too costly for Russia, it will be forced into peace talks. Russia has dismissed this news, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying that Tomahawk missiles or any other weapons cannot change the course of the war. Russia believes these missiles will not significantly benefit Ukraine. Conversely, Ukraine argues that such missiles could weaken Russia's military industry.

America's Shifting Stance

Previously, Trump had expressed doubts about Ukraine's victory, but he recently stated that Ukraine could regain its original territory. This statement surprised even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump is reportedly angered by Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims of ending the war and Russia's continuous attacks on Ukraine. In a major Russian attack on Kyiv on Sunday, hundreds of drones and 50 missiles were fired over 12 hours, resulting in four deaths and 70 injuries.

Ukraine's Need for Air Defence

Ukraine has appealed to Western countries for Patriot air defence systems to counter Russian missiles and drones. Havryliuk explained that Russia is now employing more advanced drones, which are difficult to intercept. In Sunday's attack, 31 drones reached their targets, with most striking residential areas and hospitals. Ukraine asserts that robust air defence is crucial for the security of all of Europe.

Ukraine's Domestic Arms Production

Ukraine has strengthened its defence industry and is now producing 100% of its First Person View (FPV) drones and 40% of other weaponry domestically. Zelenskyy has indicated that Ukraine is working on long-range drones and missiles. However, it still relies on its Western allies. European countries and Canada have pledged $2 billion in arms, but deliveries have been slow.

Long-Range Missiles and Stronger Air Defence Systems

Nevertheless, Ukraine hopes that long-range missiles and robust air defence systems will help bring Russia to the negotiating table. Havryliuk stated that Russian aerial attacks can only be repelled with the cooperation of allies. This development could mark a new phase in the Ukraine-Russia war.

30 Sept 2025 04:20 pm

