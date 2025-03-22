Trump offers to pay Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore overtime from his pocket

Thanks to Elon Musk When asked about the astronauts’ overtime, Trump said, “If I had to, I would pay them out of my own pocket, and I also want to thank Elon Musk, because imagine what would have happened if they weren’t there.”
Standard Salary Like Regular Employees NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams receive a standard salary, similar to regular government employees. They work a 40-hour week and do not receive extra pay for overtime, weekends, or holidays. Last year, NASA astronauts earned over $152,000.
Allowance for Daily Expenses Astronauts are considered official government employees travelling on duty. Therefore, NASA covers their expenses such as transportation, accommodation, and food. Additionally, they receive a daily allowance for incidental expenses, currently set at $5 per day. Wilmore and Williams spent 286 days in space, entitling each to $1,430 in incidentals.
Return After 9 Months and 14 Days NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth after spending 9 months and 14 days in space. The SpaceX Dragon Capsule carrying them completed the journey in 17 hours. Sunita and Butch landed in the water off the coast of Florida at 3:27 AM Indian Standard Time on March 19, 2025.