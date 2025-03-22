Trump offers to pay Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore overtime from his pocket

Thanks to Elon Musk When asked about the astronauts’ overtime, Trump said, “If I had to, I would pay them out of my own pocket, and I also want to thank Elon Musk, because imagine what would have happened if they weren’t there.”

Standard Salary Like Regular Employees NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams receive a standard salary, similar to regular government employees. They work a 40-hour week and do not receive extra pay for overtime, weekends, or holidays. Last year, NASA astronauts earned over $152,000.

Allowance for Daily Expenses Astronauts are considered official government employees travelling on duty. Therefore, NASA covers their expenses such as transportation, accommodation, and food. Additionally, they receive a daily allowance for incidental expenses, currently set at $5 per day. Wilmore and Williams spent 286 days in space, entitling each to $1,430 in incidentals.