2 August 2025,

Saturday

World

Trump Orders Deployment of Two Nuclear Submarines Near Russia

US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines near Russia. In response, Russia issued an ultimatum, reminding the US of the Dead Hand system. Read on to learn about the dangers of Russia's Dead Hand system.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)

US Nuclear Submarines Near Russia: US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines near Russia, warning of severe consequences for Russia. Trump took this step following a statement by Dmitry Medvedev, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, that was described as a “dead hand” threat. However, the US has not disclosed the exact location of the deployment of these two nuclear-capable submarines.

Trump Alarmed by Medvedev's Statement!

It is believed that the US administration was taken aback by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s “dead hand” statement. Trump stated that he has ordered two nuclear-powered submarines to be deployed to an appropriate location. The US has taken this decision to ensure preparedness for any eventuality.

What is Dead Hand?

In essence, “Dead Hand” was an old Russian nuclear weapons control system. It was capable of launching retaliatory strikes even after the country's leadership was eliminated. Dmitry warned Trump to remember the power of “Dead Hand,” even though it no longer exists. He stated that the US President should remember his favourite film, “The Walking Dead.”

Ultimatum to Russia to End the War

Earlier, during his visit to Scotland on 28 July, Trump issued an ultimatum to Russia to end the war with Ukraine. Trump stated that Russia had 10 to 12 days left to end the war. Russia reacted sharply to this statement by Trump.

Dmitry stated that Russia is not Iran or Israel, which would remain silent after American rhetoric and accept its demands. He said that Trump's statements are bringing America closer to all-out war. Trump should not become like former US President Joe Biden. Trump also responded to Dmitry's statement. Trump said that he was a failed president and still considers himself president. He should restrain his tongue.

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 08:55 am

