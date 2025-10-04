Trump Orders Israel to Immediately Halt Bombing in Gaza

Donald Trump tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza (Photo - VIdeo screenshot)
The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza may soon come to a halt. Hamas has responded to a ceasefire proposal by US President Donald Trump, giving the green light for the release of all Israeli hostages (alive and dead). Hamas wants a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible. However, it has expressed a desire to negotiate through mediators on certain conditions. Following Hamas's response, Trump has now issued a directive to Israel.
US President Trump has ordered Israel to "immediately" stop bombing Gaza. Trump believes that Hamas is ready for lasting peace in Gaza, and in such a situation, the Israeli army should cease bombing immediately to prevent further destruction.
Trump's ceasefire proposal includes Hamas laying down its arms and facing a political boycott. However, Hamas is not ready for its disarmament. In this regard, Hamas wishes to negotiate through mediators to find a solution to this issue and to stop the ongoing war in Gaza as soon as possible.
