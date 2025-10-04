Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Trump Orders Israel to Immediately Halt Bombing in Gaza

Hamas has agreed to release all hostages, a significant step towards ending the war in Gaza. In this context, US President Donald Trump has issued a decree to Israel to immediately bomb Gaza.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

Donald Trump tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza

Donald Trump tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza (Photo - VIdeo screenshot)

The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza may soon come to a halt. Hamas has responded to a ceasefire proposal by US President Donald Trump, giving the green light for the release of all Israeli hostages (alive and dead). Hamas wants a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible. However, it has expressed a desire to negotiate through mediators on certain conditions. Following Hamas's response, Trump has now issued a directive to Israel.

Stop Bombing in Gaza Immediately

US President Trump has ordered Israel to "immediately" stop bombing Gaza. Trump believes that Hamas is ready for lasting peace in Gaza, and in such a situation, the Israeli army should cease bombing immediately to prevent further destruction.

On What Conditions Does Hamas Want to Negotiate?

Trump's ceasefire proposal includes Hamas laying down its arms and facing a political boycott. However, Hamas is not ready for its disarmament. In this regard, Hamas wishes to negotiate through mediators to find a solution to this issue and to stop the ongoing war in Gaza as soon as possible.

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 11:28 am

World

Russia Targets Ukraine's Largest Gas Plant in Major Attack, Devastating Region

US sending Patriot missile to Ukraine
World

Hamas seeks more time on Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal

Ceasefire in Gaza
World

Bomb Blast in Pakistan: 9 Killed, 4 Critically Injured

Bomb blast in Peshawar
Pakistan

AI Users Beware: Never Share These Things

Technology

LaGuardia Airport: Two Delta Jets Collide on Taxiway, One Crew Member Injured

LaGuardia Jet Collision
World
