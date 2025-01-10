Trump plans meeting with Putin as he aims to end Russia-Ukraine war after inauguration

Trump Prepares to Meet with Putin Trump is preparing to meet with Putin. It’s no secret that Trump and Putin share a friendly relationship. During a recent meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago Resort (Mar-a-Lago Resort) in Palm Beach (Florida), Trump stated, “Putin wants to meet, and we’re in the process of setting that up.”

#UPDATE US President-elect Donald Trump says he is arranging a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine. "He wants to meet, and we're in the process of setting that up," Trump said during a meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago… When Could the Meeting Take Place? While Trump confirmed Putin's desire to meet and that he is arranging the meeting, he did not specify a date. Meanwhile, Kremlin (Kremlin) spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (Dmitry Peskov) stated that they have not yet received any proposal from the US regarding a meeting between Trump and Putin.