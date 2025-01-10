Trump plans meeting with Putin as he aims to end Russia-Ukraine war after inauguration

Trump Prepares to Meet with Putin Trump is preparing to meet with Putin. It’s no secret that Trump and Putin share a friendly relationship. During a recent meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago Resort (Mar-a-Lago Resort) in Palm Beach (Florida), Trump stated, “Putin wants to meet, and we’re in the process of setting that up.”
When Could the Meeting Take Place? While Trump confirmed Putin’s desire to meet and that he is arranging the meeting, he did not specify a date. Meanwhile, Kremlin (Kremlin) spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (Dmitry Peskov) stated that they have not yet received any proposal from the US regarding a meeting between Trump and Putin.
The Russia-Ukraine War to be the Main Topic of Discussion Although the timing of a meeting between Trump and Putin remains unconfirmed, the Russia-Ukraine War (Russia-Ukraine War) is certain to be the central topic of discussion. Trump is keen to end the conflict. Putin is also willing to negotiate an end to the war, but he will not compromise on his terms, most notably, preventing Ukraine from ever joining NATO.