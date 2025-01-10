scriptTrump plans meeting with Putin as he aims to end Russia-Ukraine war after inauguration | Trump plans meeting with Putin as he aims to end Russia-Ukraine war after inauguration | Latest News | Patrika News
Trump plans meeting with Putin as he aims to end Russia-Ukraine war after inauguration

Trump-Putin Meeting: US President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jan 10, 2025

With only 10 days remaining until the inauguration of the newly elected President of the United States of America (United States Of America), Donald Trump (Donald Trump), he has continued his characteristically outspoken approach, openly addressing various issues. Trump has also been commenting on the Russia-Ukraine War (Russia-Ukraine War). Since the conflict began, Trump has repeatedly claimed that if he were president, he could easily end the war. After winning the election, Trump confidently stated that he would end the war, which has been ongoing for over 34 months, upon assuming the presidency. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Vladimir Putin) has rejected Trump’s peace proposals, making it clear that he will not compromise on his terms. In light of this, Trump is now planning to meet with Putin.

Trump Prepares to Meet with Putin

Trump is preparing to meet with Putin. It’s no secret that Trump and Putin share a friendly relationship. During a recent meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago Resort (Mar-a-Lago Resort) in Palm Beach (Florida), Trump stated, “Putin wants to meet, and we’re in the process of setting that up.”

When Could the Meeting Take Place?

While Trump confirmed Putin’s desire to meet and that he is arranging the meeting, he did not specify a date. Meanwhile, Kremlin (Kremlin) spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (Dmitry Peskov) stated that they have not yet received any proposal from the US regarding a meeting between Trump and Putin.

The Russia-Ukraine War to be the Main Topic of Discussion

Although the timing of a meeting between Trump and Putin remains unconfirmed, the Russia-Ukraine War (Russia-Ukraine War) is certain to be the central topic of discussion. Trump is keen to end the conflict. Putin is also willing to negotiate an end to the war, but he will not compromise on his terms, most notably, preventing Ukraine from ever joining NATO.

