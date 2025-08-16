Trump-Putin Summit Concludes: No Ukraine ceasefire, but both leaders call talks positive

Putin cautioned Ukrainian and European leaders against interfering in the negotiations. He expressed hope that Ukraine and European countries would understand and refrain from obstructing progress or engaging in behind-the-scenes plots to hinder it. Putin noted that while Trump prioritises his country's interests, he also understands Russia's concerns. He stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict to achieve a lasting and sustainable agreement. He further commented that bilateral talks between Russia and the US had derailed after the Cold War, but it was time to rekindle the warmth in the relationship.