Trump-Putin Summit Concludes: No Ukraine ceasefire, but both leaders call talks positive

Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Donald Trump met in Alaska. The meeting did not result in a ceasefire announcement regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, but both leaders stated that the discussions were positive.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 16, 2025

अमेरिका-रूस अलास्का समिट (फोटो- X अकाउंट- @WhiteHouse)
America- Russia Alaska Summit (Image: X @WhiteHouse)

America-Russia Summit: A meeting took place in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting lasted approximately 2.45 hours. While no concrete results were achieved regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the conversation was deemed positive. Putin traveled from Moscow, and President Trump from Washington, to Alaska for this meeting.

Proposal for Next Meeting in Moscow

Following the conclusion of the talks, Putin proposed holding the next US-Russia summit in Moscow. Trump acknowledged that this decision might not be popular and could attract criticism, but he didn't entirely dismiss the idea, stating that it was a possibility. Putin asserted that if Trump had been president in 2022, the Ukraine war wouldn't have happened. Trump described the meeting as positive but emphasised that no final agreement had been reached. Shortly after the meeting concluded, both leaders departed Alaska for Moscow and Washington, respectively.

Handshake on the Red Carpet

The US and Russian presidents shook hands on the red carpet before proceeding towards their waiting vehicles. While Putin arrived in his own Aurus limousine, he ultimately travelled in the US presidential limousine, known as 'The Beast'.

Trump to Speak with Zelenskyy

Responding to media queries, President Trump stated that his meeting with Putin was productive and yielded some progress. The discussion between the two leaders will be shared with NATO allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump added that the final agreement would depend on their approval and reiterated that no agreement would be reached until everyone was in consensus.

Putin Warns European Leaders

Putin cautioned Ukrainian and European leaders against interfering in the negotiations. He expressed hope that Ukraine and European countries would understand and refrain from obstructing progress or engaging in behind-the-scenes plots to hinder it. Putin noted that while Trump prioritises his country's interests, he also understands Russia's concerns. He stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict to achieve a lasting and sustainable agreement. He further commented that bilateral talks between Russia and the US had derailed after the Cold War, but it was time to rekindle the warmth in the relationship.

Published on:

16 Aug 2025 10:01 am

English News / World / Trump-Putin Summit Concludes: No Ukraine ceasefire, but both leaders call talks positive
