Trump Removes Tariffs on Coffee, Fruits, and Beef: Impact on India Explained

Donald Trump's decision will greatly benefit India. India exports approximately 2-3 lakh tonnes of coffee to the United States of America annually. Previously, due to tariffs, Indian coffee had become expensive, leading to a decrease in its demand in America. With the removal of tariffs, prices will become cheaper, which will once again increase the demand for Indian coffee in America. In terms of fruits, the removal of tariffs will increase the export of Indian fruits like mangoes, bananas, grapes, and pineapples to America. Furthermore, India's beef industry will also benefit from this, and after the removal of tariffs, the demand for cheaper Indian beef is likely to increase in America.