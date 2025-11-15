Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Trump Removes Tariffs on Coffee, Fruits, and Beef: Impact on India Explained

US President Donald Trump has decided to remove tariffs on coffee, fruits, and beef. What is the reason behind this and what will be its impact on India? Let's find out.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

United States of America President Donald Trump's 'tariff war' continues to be a topic of global discussion. Trump has imposed tariffs on several countries, which are not only harming those nations but also the American public. While Trump has levied tariffs on many items, he has now made a U-turn on this issue. Trump has decided to remove tariffs on coffee, fruits, and beef. Additionally, he has also removed tariffs on fruit juices, spices, and some fertilisers. The US President has signed an executive order for this.

Why were the tariffs removed?

The items from which Trump has removed tariffs are widely used in America. These items are imported from other countries, but due to the tariffs, the pressure on the American public was increasing, and inflation was also rising in the country. This was also a major blow to the country's economy, and for this reason, tariffs have been removed from these items.

What will be the impact on India?

Donald Trump's decision will greatly benefit India. India exports approximately 2-3 lakh tonnes of coffee to the United States of America annually. Previously, due to tariffs, Indian coffee had become expensive, leading to a decrease in its demand in America. With the removal of tariffs, prices will become cheaper, which will once again increase the demand for Indian coffee in America. In terms of fruits, the removal of tariffs will increase the export of Indian fruits like mangoes, bananas, grapes, and pineapples to America. Furthermore, India's beef industry will also benefit from this, and after the removal of tariffs, the demand for cheaper Indian beef is likely to increase in America.

