World

Trump says Ukraine should drop NATO bid, boost for Putin, setback for Zelensky

US President Donald Trump has dashed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hopes, saying Ukraine should give up its bid to join NATO. Here’s what else he said.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Alaska Summit (Photo: White House)
Alaska Summit (Image: White House)

Trump-Zelensky Meeting: US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine should abandon its aspirations of joining NATO. Before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he asserted that if Kyiv desires to end the war with Russia, it must relinquish its NATO ambitions – a long-standing demand of Moscow. Putin also intends for Ukraine to remain outside of NATO.

Pressure for a Peace Deal on Ukraine

He also pressured Ukraine to accept a peace agreement, suggesting that with some concessions, the war, ongoing for over three years, could be swiftly concluded. Trump cited Russia's annexation of Crimea during former US President Barack Obama's 2014 tenure on Truth Social. Trump stated that Zelensky could choose to end the war with Russia immediately or continue a protracted conflict, but should remember how it began.

Leading European Figures in Attendance

Today, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, prominent European leaders, along with NATO and EU heads, will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington. It's anticipated that during the meeting with Zelensky, Trump might pressure the Ukrainian president to cede the Donbas region as part of a peace agreement with Russia. In response, European leaders, who have stood by Ukraine for over three and a half years, are arriving in Washington to present a united front in support of Zelensky.

Trump Spoke with Zelensky After the Summit

It's noteworthy that following the Alaska summit, US President Donald Trump held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During this conversation, Trump briefed Zelensky on the US-Russia summit. The discussion also included Ukraine potentially relinquishing certain territories. Zelensky responded that Ukraine cannot cede land without constitutional changes. He highlighted that key cities in Donetsk, such as Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, are strategically sensitive and prevent further Russian advances.

He also emphasised Ukraine's need for security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression. Zelensky stated that they seek lasting peace for Ukraine, not another ceasefire amidst Russian attacks. Meanwhile, in media interactions, Trump had stated that Ukraine should agree to a peace deal with Russia, asserting that Russia is a major military power and Ukraine is no match for it.

Updated on:

18 Aug 2025 09:47 am

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 09:46 am

English News / World / Trump says Ukraine should drop NATO bid, boost for Putin, setback for Zelensky
