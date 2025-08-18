Trump says Ukraine should drop NATO bid, boost for Putin, setback for Zelensky

Today, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, prominent European leaders, along with NATO and EU heads, will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington. It's anticipated that during the meeting with Zelensky, Trump might pressure the Ukrainian president to cede the Donbas region as part of a peace agreement with Russia. In response, European leaders, who have stood by Ukraine for over three and a half years, are arriving in Washington to present a united front in support of Zelensky.