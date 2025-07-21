Trump Posts AI-Generated Video of Obama’s Arrest

Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on former President Barack Obama. He recently shared a video on his social media platform, Truth Social, depicting Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officers arresting Obama. While the video is AI-generated, Trump shared it without any disclaimer indicating its fictional nature. This action has drawn sharp criticism, with Trump being labelled irresponsible. This video surfaced just weeks after Trump levelled large-scale election fraud accusations against Obama.
Trump shared this video on Truth Social. The video begins with Obama stating that, particularly the President, is above the law. This is followed by several American politicians stating that no one is above the law. Subsequently, the AI-generated clip shows FBI officers arresting Obama in the Oval Office, where he served during his presidency. The video depicts two FBI agents handcuffing Obama, with Trump laughing in the background. The fake video concludes with Obama in prison garb.
Last week, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed that Obama administration officials fabricated the Trump-Russia collusion narrative to prevent Trump from becoming president after the 2016 election. Gabbard claimed to possess substantial evidence supporting her assertion and called for legal action against the Obama administration.
Gabbard posted on X, stating, "Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic."
Gabbard's office also released a 114-page document providing evidence that before the November 2016 election, intelligence consistently assessed that Russia was not attempting to influence the election using cyber methods. It also stated that on December 8, 2016, a draft of the President's Daily Brief (a report given to the President every day) indicated that Russia had not influenced the outcome of the recent US election through cyber activities.