Trump Signs Non-Negotiable Tariffs for 12 Countries

US President Donald Trump has stated that he has signed letters outlining proposed tariff levels on exports from 12 countries. These letters will be sent to the respective countries on Monday. He asserted that these offers will be non-negotiable, presenting a ‘Take it or Leave it’ proposition to America’s trading partners. While speaking to reporters, Trump declined to name the countries slated to receive these letters, stating that their names would be released on Monday. He told reporters, ‘I signed some letters and they’ll be released on Monday. They’re probably 12. Different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs.’
Earlier this week, Trump had indicated that the first batch of letters would be released on Friday. However, due to a national holiday in the US, the release date has been shifted to Monday.
In April, Trump imposed a 10% base tariff on most goods entering the US, along with higher tariff rates of up to 50% for certain countries. A 90-day reprieve on these increased tariffs was implemented to allow time for negotiations. This 90-day deadline expires on 9 July. Trump stated on Friday that tariffs could increase after this deadline, potentially reaching 70% for some countries. Most of the new rates are expected to come into effect from 1 August.
Initially, the US aimed to negotiate customized tariff deals with several countries, prompting the 90-day deadline. However, frustration over stalled negotiations with partners like Japan and the European Union has led to a change in Trump’s approach. Trump remarked, ‘Letters are good… it’s much easier to send a letter.’ This indicates a preference for direct, unilateral communication over lengthy negotiation rounds.
To date, the US has only signed agreements with two countries: the UK and Vietnam. Negotiations with India have yet to yield any conclusions, while talks between the Trump administration and the European Union have proven unsuccessful. Trump had anticipated signing trade deals with numerous countries by 9 July, but there are currently no indications of this happening.