Trump Signs Non-Negotiable Tariffs for 12 Countries

US President Donald Trump has stated that he has signed letters outlining proposed tariff levels on exports from 12 countries. These letters will be sent to the respective countries on Monday. He asserted that these offers will be non-negotiable, presenting a ‘Take it or Leave it’ proposition to America’s trading partners. While speaking to reporters, Trump declined to name the countries slated to receive these letters, stating that their names would be released on Monday. He told reporters, ‘I signed some letters and they’ll be released on Monday. They’re probably 12. Different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs.’