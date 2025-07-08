Trump Slams 14 Countries with Up to 40% Tariffs

New US Tariffs 2025: US President Donald Trump announced on Monday the imposition of new tariffs on 14 countries. Trump announced this on his social media platform, ‘Truth Social’, stating that these new tariffs will come into effect from 1 August 2025. According to Trump, this step is necessary to rectify the trade deficits and unfair policies imposed on the US for years.
The 14 countries on which the Trump administration has decided to impose tariffs include Myanmar and Laos, which face the highest tariff at 40%. Cambodia and Thailand will face 36%, Bangladesh and Serbia 35%, Indonesia 32%, South Africa and Bosnia 30%, while Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, South Korea and Tunisia will face a 25% tariff.
When White House Press Secretary Caroline Levit was asked why tariffs were imposed first on important US trading partners like Japan and South Korea, she responded, “It is the President’s prerogative. He chose the countries he deemed appropriate.” Caroline also clarified that the Trump administration is close to finalising trade agreements with other partner countries and that this step is in the best interests of the US.
Trump issued a clear warning in his statement that if these countries retaliate by increasing tariffs on the US, the US will add an equal amount of tax. Trump wrote, “If you raise your tariffs for any reason, we will add the same percentage in additional taxes.” Trump’s stance makes it clear that the US is fully prepared for any retaliatory action.
Trump stated that these new tariffs are necessary not only to strengthen the US economy but also to ensure the nation's national security. He said that the US has faced a massive trade deficit for years, which needs to be rectified. He clarified that both tariff and non-tariff barriers have been detrimental to the US economy, and it is time to eliminate them and prioritise American interests.
Trump's decision has caused a stir in the global trade market. Experts believe that these tariffs could increase the prices of electronics, clothing, vehicles, steel, and consumer goods imported from these countries into the US. Furthermore, it will increase pressure on the economies of Asian and African countries, potentially leading to a global trade war.
White House sources say that in the coming months, the Trump administration may consider imposing similar tariffs on other countries to reduce the US trade deficit. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for a new subsidy package to provide relief to American industries and farmers.