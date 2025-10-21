Trump Threatens China with 155% Tariffs, Pressures Trade Deal by November 1

Trump further stated, "This deal will be beneficial for both countries and the entire world. I want them to buy our soybeans. This will be fantastic for both countries and the entire world." Trump also mentioned that he has received an invitation to visit China and will tour the country early next year. It is worth noting that on October 10, the US President had spoken about imposing a 100% additional tariff on China. Trump issued this threat after new regulations were issued regarding several rare minerals from China. Under these regulations, companies wishing to purchase rare minerals from China and sell them abroad would first need to obtain permission from the Chinese government.