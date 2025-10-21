Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Trump Threatens China with 155% Tariffs, Pressures Trade Deal by November 1

Trump has threatened China with a trade deal by November 1, warning that if they do not comply, tariffs of up to 155% could be imposed. Trump stated that he will soon meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and a significant agreement between the two countries could be reached during this meeting.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump Challenge before China Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping (Image: Patrika)

Following India, US President Trump has now threatened China with additional tariffs. Trump has warned China that if a trade deal is not reached by November 1, it could face tariffs of up to 155%. Trump made these remarks regarding a fair trade deal during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House on Monday. He also mentioned that he would soon visit South Korea, where he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. A significant deal is expected between the two countries during this period.

Many countries previously took advantage of America – Trump

Trump stated, "China respects us a lot. They are giving us a hefty tariff of up to 55%, which is a huge amount. But if an agreement is not reached by November 1, this percentage could increase to 155%." Trump further added that America has made trade deals with many countries. Previously, many countries took advantage of America, but that will not happen now. We will protect our interests. Trump expressed hope for a significant deal with China during his meeting with Xi Jinping, saying, "I think we are going to have a fantastic trade deal with China."

This deal will be beneficial for both countries and the entire world

Trump further stated, "This deal will be beneficial for both countries and the entire world. I want them to buy our soybeans. This will be fantastic for both countries and the entire world." Trump also mentioned that he has received an invitation to visit China and will tour the country early next year. It is worth noting that on October 10, the US President had spoken about imposing a 100% additional tariff on China. Trump issued this threat after new regulations were issued regarding several rare minerals from China. Under these regulations, companies wishing to purchase rare minerals from China and sell them abroad would first need to obtain permission from the Chinese government.

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 11:12 am

Trump Threatens China with 155% Tariffs, Pressures Trade Deal by November 1

