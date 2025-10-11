Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Trump Threatens to Impose additional 100% Tariffs on China

US President Donald Trump has threatened to cancel a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid escalating trade tensions with China. Trump accused China of increasing export controls on rare earth elements and said he is considering imposing heavy tariffs on China.

Oct 11, 2025

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump has threatened to cancel his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating on Friday that China's trade practices are like those of an enemy.

Trump accused China of increasing export controls on rare earth elements, which he described as an extremely aggressive stance. He announced that he would now impose heavy tariffs on China.

Announcement of Export Controls on Critical Software

In addition, Trump announced that an additional 100% tariff would be imposed on Chinese products from November 1, and export controls would be placed on critical software. This decision is expected to escalate trade tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, US Representative Ami Bera has advised Trump to avoid engaging with China, stating that a tariff war would ultimately harm American consumers.

Congressman Advises Avoiding Conflict

The Indian-American Democratic Congressman from California said, "I don't think a trade and tariff war is a good idea. It will definitely hurt American consumers."

Bera added, "It would be good for the President to meet with Xi Jinping. An effort should be made to avoid a trade war. We should not get into a situation of retaliation. I don't think it will be beneficial."

Announcement of Additional Port Fees on US Ships

It is worth noting that earlier this week, China announced additional port fees on US ships, which will be effective from October 14.

China's move was in response to the US imposing fees on Chinese ships. The US had also imposed a fee of $80 per ton on Chinese vessels.

Reacting to the developments, Trump stated, "I haven't done anything yet to provoke them. This was a response to the step taken by Jinping."

"He didn't really target us. He targeted the whole world. They have a lot of Boeing airplanes, and they need parts and many such things."

It is reported that a few days ago, Trump had announced that he would meet the Chinese President during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea from October 28 to November 1.

Updated on:

11 Oct 2025 09:29 am

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 09:20 am

English News / World / Trump Threatens to Impose additional 100% Tariffs on China

