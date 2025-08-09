9 August 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Trump to Meet Putin in Alaska on August 15th: Implications for India

Trump wrote that the much-anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held next Friday, August 15th, 2025, in the magnificent state of Alaska, USA.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump Photo - Washington Post)

Russia-Ukraine war: US President Donald Trump stated that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 15 August. Both countries will negotiate a peace agreement to end the war.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Ukrainian President Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the US are close to ending this conflict. Trump said that some territorial exchanges will also be made to stop the war.

Trump wrote that the much-anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held next Friday, August 15th, 2025, in the magnificent state of Alaska, USA. Further details will also be shared soon. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Media reports suggest that under this agreement, Russia will halt its military operations in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Can Trump persuade Putin?

The biggest question is whether US President Donald Trump can persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war or at least agree to a ceasefire. Trump believes he possesses the personality and skills to convince Putin.

During his 2024 presidential campaign and early in his term, Trump stated that he would consider Putin's demands if Putin stopped the war. Trump clearly stated that he was not in favour of continuing the war.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not reach any agreement unless the US and Europe guarantee that Ukraine will never become a member of NATO and will not receive security guarantees. Furthermore, Putin will insist that the US and Europe recognise Crimea and the territories occupied by the Russian army during the war as being under Russian jurisdiction.

The significance of these talks for India

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15th is extremely important for India. The US has imposed a 25% tariff on India. Due to India's purchase of Russian oil, the US has announced an additional 25% tariff and secondary sanctions. These tariffs will come into effect on August 27th. If the August 15th talks fail, Indian exporters will bear the burden of a total 50% tariff. This will reduce exports and earnings, directly impacting the Indian economy.

Share the news:

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 09:21 am

English News / World / Trump to Meet Putin in Alaska on August 15th: Implications for India
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.