World

Trump Unveils 'Golden Dome' Missile Defense Shield

US President Donald Trump has made a historic announcement regarding a new missile defense system. Read the full story.

May 21, 2025 / 10:49 am

Patrika Desk

Donald Trump Golden Dome
Golden Dome Missile: US President Donald Trump has announced a revolutionary missile defence system, ‘Golden Dome’, during his second term. This project is designed to protect the US from modern threats such as ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles. Trump described it as a “21st-century shield”, claiming it will be the world’s most advanced defence system. The project aims for completion by 2029, with an estimated cost exceeding $175 billion.

Features of ‘Golden Dome’

Multi-Layer Defence System: Golden Dome is inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome but will be significantly more powerful and comprehensive. The system will be capable of destroying short-range, medium-range, and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). It will utilise laser-based weapons and kinetic interceptors.
Space-Based Sensor Network: Golden Dome will incorporate a vast network of space-based satellites that will detect hypersonic missiles, drones, and other advanced weapons in real-time. These satellites will be equipped with infrared and radar technologies.
Artificial Intelligence (AI): The system will extensively use AI to analyse the speed, direction, and trajectory of missiles for immediate countermeasures. This technology will help reduce false alarms and increase accuracy.

Scope of Protection: Initially, the system will protect major cities and critical infrastructure such as the White House, the Pentagon, New York, and Los Angeles.
Future Expansion: It may be expanded to cover the entire US and potentially allied nations such as NATO members, Israel, Japan, and India in the future.

Role of SpaceX and the Private Sector: Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, along with tech companies like Palantir and Anduril, will play a crucial role in this mega-project. SpaceX will launch over 1000 satellites, functioning similarly to the Starlink network but for military purposes.

Trump’s Perspective

During a White House press conference, Trump stated, “Ronald Reagan dreamt of the Star Wars program in 1980, but now we have the technology and the will. Golden Dome will make America impenetrable.” He described it as a “game-changer” against China, Russia, and other potential threats. Trump also claimed that this system would strengthen America’s position not only in defence but also in global diplomacy.

Global and Domestic Reactions

Global Impact: Defence experts believe that the launch of Golden Dome could fuel a global arms race. Russia and China are already working on hypersonic missiles and other advanced weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin has labelled the project as “provocative”, while China has yet to issue an official response.
Domestic Controversy: Democratic leaders have questioned the project’s cost and the selection of private companies like SpaceX. Senator Bernie Sanders called it a “costly and risky” move. Some experts suggest that the project is technically complex and could take many years to complete.
Interest from Allied Nations: Canada, the UK, and Israel have shown interest in the system. India has also stated that it is monitoring the project, as it could impact the defence balance in South Asia.

Challenges and the Future

Technical Challenges: Detecting and destroying hypersonic missiles is extremely complex, as these missiles travel at 5-10 times the speed of sound. Golden Dome will require unprecedented accuracy to counter these threats.
Economic Burden: The estimated cost of $175 billion has already sparked debate. Some experts believe that this amount could divert resources from sectors such as education and healthcare.

Diplomatic Implications: If Golden Dome is successful, it will strategically strengthen the US, but it could increase tensions with countries like Russia and China. Trump has indicated that he may negotiate this project with Russia, but no concrete steps have been taken yet.

Impenetrable Security

‘Golden Dome’ could be a landmark step in America’s defence strategy. If the project delivers on its promises, it could make not only America but also its allied nations’ security impenetrable. However, its success will depend on technological innovation, economic resources, and diplomatic balance. In the coming years, Golden Dome could reshape the global defence landscape.

