Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Trump Vows Supreme Court Appeal After Court Rules Against Tariffs

Trump dealt a major blow on tariffs! The court ruled that imposing tariffs without Congressional approval constituted abuse of Presidential power. Trump retaliated, claiming tariffs benefited America by trillions of dollars and that he would appeal to the Supreme Court.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo: IANS)

The US President Donald Trump has suffered a major setback from a federal appeals court. The court ruled that Trump misused his presidential powers by imposing tariffs without the approval of Congress.

Trump has reacted to this. He claimed that his tariffs have earned America trillions of dollars. In a social media post, Trump stated that prices of goods in America are now very low and inflation is almost zero.

Trump further stated that energy prices in America are now falling very rapidly. Petrol is at its lowest level in many years. He attributes this to the “fantastic tariffs” which are bringing in trillions of dollars from countries that have, he claims, taken advantage of the US for decades.

What did the court say?

Trump’s comments follow a major legal blow to his administration’s trade policies. On Friday, a US appeals court ruled that Trump misused his presidential powers by unilaterally imposing ‘reciprocal tariffs’ during his tenure.

The court specifically addressed Trump’s use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), stating that while it grants the president certain emergency powers, it does not grant the authority to impose tariffs or taxes.

Court ruling not immediately enforceable

However, the ruling will not be immediately enforced and has been stayed until October 14th to allow the administration an opportunity to appeal.

In response to this decision, Trump indicated he would take the matter to the US Supreme Court, arguing that the ruling undermines the president’s necessary powers to protect national economic interests.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

01 Sept 2025 09:34 am

English News / World / Trump Vows Supreme Court Appeal After Court Rules Against Tariffs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.