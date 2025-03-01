Trump-Zelensky meeting: Heated exchange video shows Trump tell Zelensky he is gambling with lives

A Public Dispute The heated exchange between the US President and Zelensky was witnessed globally. Trump told Zelensky, “You are gambling with the lives of millions, playing with fire, risking a third world war. You have nothing left. What you are doing is highly disrespectful to your country.”

Zelensky Leaves Without a Deal While Zelenskyy attempted to defend his actions, US President Trump and Vance pressured him to compromise, stating that his approach was unproductive. Following a heated debate, Zelenskyy left the White House without reaching an agreement. Trump stated, “Come back when you’re ready for peace talks.” Zelenskyy had arrived at the White House to discuss ceding half of Ukraine’s rare mineral resources to the US in exchange for security guarantees, but the negotiations devolved into a contentious argument and threats.

pic.twitter.com/wdM3XdbrH1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025 Excerpts from the Conversation Zelensky: Russia has seized our eastern territories, previously taking Crimea…Obama was there, then Trump…Biden, and then Trump…no one stopped them, our people kept dying. I myself made a deal in 2019, a gas deal, everyone said he wouldn’t renege, but he didn’t. Russia has seized our eastern territories, previously taking Crimea…Obama was there, then Trump…Biden, and then Trump…no one stopped them, our people kept dying. I myself made a deal in 2019, a gas deal, everyone said he wouldn’t renege, but he didn’t.

Vance: Diplomacy will resolve this. Zelensky: What diplomacy are you talking about? People are dying! Vance: I’m talking about diplomacy to prevent further destruction. Your situation is dire. You lack manpower on the front lines, soldiers are unwilling to enlist. Are you trying to involve our President in this conflict? You’re criticising him in the Oval Office, the very person who wants to solve your problems.

Zelensky: War presents various challenges. You have a magnificent coastline; we don’t. You have different experiences and concerns. Trump (angrily): Forget our concerns. We want to solve the problem, you’re not in a position to dictate to us. Your situation is dire, you have no cards left. You’re gambling with the lives of millions, risking a third world war. You’re disrespecting America.

Vance: You appeared in opposition party campaigns during the election. You haven’t thanked President Trump once. Zelensky: I have, many times. I’m thanking him again today. Trump: Your country is in deep trouble, we want to solve the problem. You appeared in opposition party campaigns during the election. You haven’t thanked President Trump once.I have, many times. I’m thanking him again today.Your country is in deep trouble, we want to solve the problem.

Zelensky: But I’ve been saying from the start that we’ve received support. Trump: We gave you $350 billion, American weapons, support. Otherwise, you would have lost in two weeks. This isn’t how business works.

Zelensky: Putin also says the same, that we would have lost in three days, but… Trump: It’s good that the American people are seeing what’s happening, you should be thanking us. Your people are dying. Putin also says the same, that we would have lost in three days, but…It’s good that the American people are seeing what’s happening, you should be thanking us. Your people are dying.

Zelensky: Don’t play games with us. Trump: You said you want a ceasefire. If you want a ceasefire, you have to compromise. Zelensky: But where are the guarantees? Trump: Leave that to us, trust us. Obama offered you a shield…Trump provides Javelins.