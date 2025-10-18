Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting: Plea to Stop War, Major U-Turn on Tomahawk Missiles!

Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting (Image: IANS)
Trump Zelenskyy Meeting 2025: A day after a two-and-a-half-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump had a warm meeting at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This meeting took place amidst demands for weapons for Ukraine and calls to end the war. Trump described the meeting as 'interesting and cordial'. Zelenskyy requested long-range missiles, but Trump focused on peace.
After the meeting, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that he gave Zelenskyy the same advice he gave Putin – 'Stop the killing now and make a deal.' He said, "Both should stop where they are. Let both claim victory, and history will judge. No more shooting, no more deaths, no more wasted money." Trump added that if he were president, this war would never have started. Thousands of lives are being lost every week; enough is enough.
Speaking to the media before the meeting, Trump moved away from his previous idea of providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, stating, "We want them to not need Tomahawks." He clarified, "We are in this to end the war." Trump cited the need for these missiles for America's own security. While many missiles were sent to Ukraine over the past four years, peace is now the priority. The recent full stop to the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza has given Zelensky hope for a similar resolution in Russia-Ukraine.
Zelenskyy responded immediately to Trump's post. He said, "Trump is right, it's important for both sides to stop." However, he stressed that Russia started the war, making Putin responsible. Zelenskyy expressed openness to bilateral or trilateral meetings. Ukraine's Energy Minister was also present at the meeting to discuss the power infrastructure devastated by Russian attacks. Zelenskyy stated that current air defence systems struggle to counter Russian ballistic missiles.
Following the meeting, European leaders held a virtual call with Zelenskyy and pledged unwavering support against Russian aggression. They stated that a just peace would stop the killings. Trump, encouraged by the success of the Gaza deal, identified Ukraine as his next target. However, experts suggest that a freeze-line proposal for regions like Crimea would be difficult for Ukraine. Trump also mentioned the Nobel Peace Prize but emphasised that saving lives is the main objective.
Trump's efforts have sparked hope for peace in Ukraine, but Russia's intentions remain unclear. Zelenskyy stated that Russia is eager to seize everything. Quad countries like India could support peace.
