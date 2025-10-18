Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting: Plea to Stop War, Major U-Turn on Tomahawk Missiles!

Speaking to the media before the meeting, Trump moved away from his previous idea of providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, stating, "We want them to not need Tomahawks." He clarified, "We are in this to end the war." Trump cited the need for these missiles for America's own security. While many missiles were sent to Ukraine over the past four years, peace is now the priority. The recent full stop to the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza has given Zelensky hope for a similar resolution in Russia-Ukraine.