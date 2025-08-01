Trump’s big tariff move for Pakistan sparks questions over India pressure strategy

In a move seemingly designed to pressure India, US President Donald Trump has shown leniency towards Pakistan by reducing tariffs on Pakistani goods. The US previously imposed a 29 per cent tariff on goods from Pakistan, which has now been lowered to 19 per cent.
Conversely, the US has announced a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India (भारत), expected to come into effect next week.
Trump's new order imposes a 41 per cent tariff on Syrian goods, 35 per cent on Canadian goods, 50 per cent on Brazilian imports, 25 per cent on Indian goods, 20 per cent on goods imported from Taiwan, and 39 per cent on goods from Switzerland.
Meanwhile, a Trump administration official stated that negotiations on trade agreements with several countries are ongoing, suggesting further tariff announcements may be forthcoming.
It's worth noting that Canada's tariff has also been increased by 10 percentage points, rising from 25 percent to 35 percent. This is likely to significantly impact Canada's export business.
The lowest tariffs, set at 10 percent, have been imposed on Brazil and Britain. While Trump had previously threatened a 50 percent tariff on Brazil, he ultimately granted significant relief.
Furthermore, with ongoing negotiations between the US and China, a temporary 30 per cent tariff remains in place. Trump may make a major decision regarding China after August 12th.
Currently, Trump's stance towards India remains firm. The US contends that India continues to trade with Russia despite repeated warnings. By purchasing oil from Russia, India is perceived as strengthening Moscow's position against Ukraine, prompting repeated warnings from the US. The Indian government has responded to these threats.