Trump's Claim of India Funding Russia-Ukraine War Exposed; Admits US Profits from Conflict

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused India of funding Russia's aggression by purchasing Russian oil in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, Trump has now conceded a significant point regarding this conflict.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin (Image: Patrika)

The war between Russia and Ukraine is nearing its 43rd month. On 24 February 2022, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that continues to this day. Initially, it was anticipated that the Russian army would achieve victory within days, but consistent international support has enabled the Ukrainian forces to withstand the Russian offensive. While numerous NATO countries have aided Ukraine, the United States of America has provided the most substantial assistance. Now, former US President Donald Trump has made a significant statement regarding this war.

The US Profits from the Russia-Ukraine War

Trump has made a surprising admission about the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Trump stated, “We are not spending any money on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. NATO is funding the war because NATO buys weapons from us and gives them to Ukraine. Actually, I don't want to make money from this war, but America is actually profiting from this war because NATO is buying weapons from us for Ukraine.”

Accusations of Funding Russia's War Effort

Trump has previously accused India of funding Russia's aggression in the war. On various occasions, Trump has stated that India's purchase of Russian oil is providing funding to Russia's war against Ukraine. However, India's purchases are driven by long-standing strong ties with Russia and the availability of significant discounts on oil. India's stance on the war has consistently been one of peace, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution.

Does Trump Want the War to Continue?

Trump's admission that the US is profiting from the Russia-Ukraine war raises questions about whether he desires a swift end to the conflict. While Trump has repeatedly claimed to be working towards a resolution, his acknowledgment of US financial gains from the war suggests a potential lack of urgency in seeking a conclusion.

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 03:24 pm

