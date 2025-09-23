Trump's Claim of India Funding Russia-Ukraine War Exposed; Admits US Profits from Conflict

The war between Russia and Ukraine is nearing its 43rd month. On 24 February 2022, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that continues to this day. Initially, it was anticipated that the Russian army would achieve victory within days, but consistent international support has enabled the Ukrainian forces to withstand the Russian offensive. While numerous NATO countries have aided Ukraine, the United States of America has provided the most substantial assistance. Now, former US President Donald Trump has made a significant statement regarding this war.
Trump has made a surprising admission about the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Trump stated, “We are not spending any money on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. NATO is funding the war because NATO buys weapons from us and gives them to Ukraine. Actually, I don't want to make money from this war, but America is actually profiting from this war because NATO is buying weapons from us for Ukraine.”
Trump has previously accused India of funding Russia's aggression in the war. On various occasions, Trump has stated that India's purchase of Russian oil is providing funding to Russia's war against Ukraine. However, India's purchases are driven by long-standing strong ties with Russia and the availability of significant discounts on oil. India's stance on the war has consistently been one of peace, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution.
Trump's admission that the US is profiting from the Russia-Ukraine war raises questions about whether he desires a swift end to the conflict. While Trump has repeatedly claimed to be working towards a resolution, his acknowledgment of US financial gains from the war suggests a potential lack of urgency in seeking a conclusion.