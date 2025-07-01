Trump’s Decision Could Lead to 14 Million Deaths

Trump’s Decision Could Result in 14 Million Deaths A recent report by the medical journal, The Lancet, suggests that a decision made by the US President could result in 14 million deaths worldwide. What is the Issue? The question arises: What decision by the US President could lead to 14 million deaths? Upon assuming the presidency for a second term, Trump imposed restrictions or significant cuts on various forms of foreign economic aid. This included a substantial reduction in foreign humanitarian aid. According to The Lancet’s report, this decision could lead to 14 million deaths by 2030.

Severe Impact on Poor Countries Many impoverished nations rely heavily on humanitarian aid. The US has historically been the largest provider of such aid, but Trump believes it to be wasteful. His decision to drastically cut aid will significantly reduce the assistance received by these countries. Consequently, this could lead to increased hunger and disease.