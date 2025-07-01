scriptTrump’s Decision Could Lead to 14 Million Deaths | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

Trump’s Decision Could Lead to 14 Million Deaths

After winning the US Presidential election for a second time, Donald Trump has made several tough decisions. Some of these decisions are proving beneficial for America, while others are detrimental. However, one decision in particular could lead to a large number of deaths.

Jul 01, 2025 / 05:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Photo – Washington Post)

Donald Trump has been President of the United States of America for over five months of his second term. During this time, he has made several significant and stringent decisions. While some of these decisions have benefited the US and proven beneficial for the country, others have had negative consequences, causing harm to America. One such decision could lead to a large-scale loss of life.

Trump’s Decision Could Result in 14 Million Deaths

A recent report by the medical journal, The Lancet, suggests that a decision made by the US President could result in 14 million deaths worldwide.

What is the Issue?

The question arises: What decision by the US President could lead to 14 million deaths? Upon assuming the presidency for a second term, Trump imposed restrictions or significant cuts on various forms of foreign economic aid. This included a substantial reduction in foreign humanitarian aid. According to The Lancet’s report, this decision could lead to 14 million deaths by 2030.

Severe Impact on Poor Countries

Many impoverished nations rely heavily on humanitarian aid. The US has historically been the largest provider of such aid, but Trump believes it to be wasteful. His decision to drastically cut aid will significantly reduce the assistance received by these countries. Consequently, this could lead to increased hunger and disease.

Over 4.5 Million Child Deaths Possible

Children will be the most affected. The Lancet report estimates that over 4.5 million of the 14 million deaths will be children under five years old. This translates to a risk of over 700,000 innocent lives lost annually until 2030.

News / World / Trump’s Decision Could Lead to 14 Million Deaths

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

National News

Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

in 29 minutes

Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

National News

Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

in 1 hour

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

2 hours ago

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

Jaipur

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

5 hours ago

Latest World

Trump’s Decision Could Lead to 14 Million Deaths

World

Trump’s Decision Could Lead to 14 Million Deaths

in 4 hours

Pakistan’s Ally Bulgaria Detains Citizen at Border

World

Pakistan’s Ally Bulgaria Detains Citizen at Border

in 1 hour

Bulletproof Wood: The New Backbone of Fireproof Buildings

World

Bulletproof Wood: The New Backbone of Fireproof Buildings

27 minutes ago

Indian Degrees to Gain Recognition in This Country, Making Studies and Employment Easier

World

Indian Degrees to Gain Recognition in This Country, Making Studies and Employment Easier

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.