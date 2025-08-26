Trump's New Order: Jail for Flag Burning in US

United States President Donald Trump has issued a new decree in the country. On Monday, the US President signed an executive order mandating legal action against those who burn or desecrate the American flag. Under this order, any individual residing in the United States who burns the American flag will face imprisonment.
According to Trump's new decree, those convicted of burning the American flag will receive a one-year jail sentence. With this decree, Trump has warned all those who reside in the US but do not respect its flag.
Trump's new decree also includes provisions for non-US citizens. According to this provision, burning the American flag will result in penalties such as visa revocation or deportation for non-US citizens.
What is the objective behind this order regarding the punishment for burning the American flag? US President Trump stated that his country's flag is a symbol of national unity and pride, and those who desecrate it should be punished.
During protests in Los Angeles, California, in June of this year, immigrants burned numerous American flags. These protests were against Trump's order for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to conduct raids to remove individuals residing illegally in the United States.