Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Passes US Congress Despite Opposition

Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" has been a source of controversy in the United States of America (USA) for some time. Opposition to the bill is widespread, encompassing a significant portion of the population and numerous business leaders. Even Elon Musk (Elon Musk), once considered a close associate of Trump, has voiced his disapproval. The bill has reportedly strained the relationship between Trump and Musk, with Musk expressing concerns that it will increase America's national debt and potentially trigger a recession. Despite significant opposition, including from within Trump's own Republican Party, the bill has now been passed.