Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Passes US Congress Despite Opposition

Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" has been a source of controversy in the United States of America (USA) for some time. Opposition to the bill is widespread, encompassing a significant portion of the population and numerous business leaders. Even Elon Musk (Elon Musk), once considered a close associate of Trump, has voiced his disapproval. The bill has reportedly strained the relationship between Trump and Musk, with Musk expressing concerns that it will increase America's national debt and potentially trigger a recession. Despite significant opposition, including from within Trump's own Republican Party, the bill has now been passed.
Despite widespread opposition, Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" has been passed by the US Congress. It will now go to President Trump for his signature, after which it will become official law. Trump is scheduled to sign the bill on July 4th, which is celebrated as Independence Day in the USA.
The "One Big Beautiful Bill" is a major, ambitious budget reconciliation bill proposed by Trump for the USA. It forms a key part of President Trump's second-term domestic policy agenda, encompassing tax cuts and policy changes, increased spending on defence and border security, cuts to social security programs, and various other provisions.