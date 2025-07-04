4 July 2025,

Friday

Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Passes US Congress Despite Opposition

Big Win For Donald Trump: Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" has passed in the US Congress. This is being seen as a major victory for US President Trump.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 04, 2025

One Big Beautiful Bill passed
One Big Beautiful Bill passed (Photo - Washington Post)

Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" has been a source of controversy in the United States of America (USA) for some time. Opposition to the bill is widespread, encompassing a significant portion of the population and numerous business leaders. Even Elon Musk (Elon Musk), once considered a close associate of Trump, has voiced his disapproval. The bill has reportedly strained the relationship between Trump and Musk, with Musk expressing concerns that it will increase America's national debt and potentially trigger a recession. Despite significant opposition, including from within Trump's own Republican Party, the bill has now been passed.

Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" Passes US Congress

Despite widespread opposition, Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" has been passed by the US Congress. It will now go to President Trump for his signature, after which it will become official law. Trump is scheduled to sign the bill on July 4th, which is celebrated as Independence Day in the USA.

What is the One Big Beautiful Bill?

The "One Big Beautiful Bill" is a major, ambitious budget reconciliation bill proposed by Trump for the USA. It forms a key part of President Trump's second-term domestic policy agenda, encompassing tax cuts and policy changes, increased spending on defence and border security, cuts to social security programs, and various other provisions.

Published on:

04 Jul 2025 10:36 am

