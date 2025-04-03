Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: 26% Duty on India

Reciprocal Tariff on India A 26% discounted reciprocal tariff has been imposed on India by the US. Under this discounted reciprocal tariff system, the US will levy a tariff equal to half the tariff imposed by the respective country on US goods. According to Trump, India levies a 52% tariff on US imports; therefore, a 26% tariff (half of 52%) has been imposed on imports from India.

LIBERATION DAY RECIPROCAL TARIFFS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ODckbUWKvO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 2, 2025 Countries Facing the Highest Reciprocal Tariffs Trump imposed the highest reciprocal tariff of 49% on Cambodia. Other countries affected include Laos (48%), Madagascar (47%), Vietnam (46%), Myanmar and Sri Lanka (44%). India's neighbours, China and Pakistan, face reciprocal tariffs of 34% and 29%, respectively.