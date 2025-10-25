Trump's Russia-Ukraine War 'Freeze' Plan: Who Benefits and Who Loses from a 'Pause' Button? The Land Game Will Change!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appreciated Trump's idea. He said, "It's a good deal where we stay where we are and start negotiations." European leaders also issued a joint statement on Tuesday, giving their 'strong' support. The statement said that the current line of contact should be the starting point for talks. Earlier, Ukraine insisted on regaining all occupied land, but now complete military victory seems difficult. Zelensky told journalists during his visit to Nordic countries that Putin might not agree to it, but it is a step. Leaders of five major European countries also agree that the immediate fighting must stop. However, Trump had previously advised Zelensky to hand over the entire Donbas region but later retracted. During a meeting with Putin in Alaska in August, Trump spoke of an 'exchange of land', but made a U-turn in September and said that Ukraine could take back everything, including Crimea. This change could give Ukraine breathing room, but long-term security guarantees would be needed.