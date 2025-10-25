Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Trump's Russia-Ukraine War 'Freeze' Plan: Who Benefits and Who Loses from a 'Pause' Button? The Land Game Will Change!

Trump has proposed freezing the Russia-Ukraine war at the current front lines, a proposal that has been supported by Ukraine and Europe but rejected by Russia.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Ukraine People Questioned on Donald Trump Power to End Russia Ukraine War (Image: Patrika)

Trump Ukraine war freeze: US President Donald Trump has presented a new idea to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He suggests that the current frontline where the fighting is taking place should form the basis of a ceasefire. Speaking to journalists on Air Force One, Trump said, "They can negotiate later, but for now, stop and cut at the line of fighting." This proposal differs from Trump's election promise, where he claimed to end the war in 24 hours. Now, after more than four years of conflict, Russia has captured large parts of four main Ukrainian provinces – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Industrial areas like Zaporizhzhia, where steel, aluminium, and Europe's largest nuclear plant are under Russian control. Trump believes that since Russia has already seized 78 percent of the land, a future deal can be made by keeping it as is, but will this plan work, or is it just a temporary relief?

Ukraine and Europe's agreement: 'Good deal' but with conditions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appreciated Trump's idea. He said, "It's a good deal where we stay where we are and start negotiations." European leaders also issued a joint statement on Tuesday, giving their 'strong' support. The statement said that the current line of contact should be the starting point for talks. Earlier, Ukraine insisted on regaining all occupied land, but now complete military victory seems difficult. Zelensky told journalists during his visit to Nordic countries that Putin might not agree to it, but it is a step. Leaders of five major European countries also agree that the immediate fighting must stop. However, Trump had previously advised Zelensky to hand over the entire Donbas region but later retracted. During a meeting with Putin in Alaska in August, Trump spoke of an 'exchange of land', but made a U-turn in September and said that Ukraine could take back everything, including Crimea. This change could give Ukraine breathing room, but long-term security guarantees would be needed.

Russia's strict stance: 'No lasting peace, no immediate ceasefire'

Russia has rejected Trump's proposal. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "We want lasting peace, not a ceasefire that leads nowhere." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that Russia's demands remain the same – complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the eastern regions and a resolution of 'root causes', such as Ukraine's neutrality and the rights of Russian speakers. Russia sent a private letter to the US reiterating its demand for control over the entire Donbas, not just the occupied parts. This led to the postponement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest. Trump said, "I don't want a pointless meeting." Russia argues that a ceasefire would give Ukraine an opportunity to regroup its forces, while they are currently advancing. Russia also controls a small part of the Kharkiv province. If there is a freeze, Russia will gain land, but they want more.

If the war stops, who benefits and who loses?

If Trump's plan is implemented, Russia will gain the most – a permanent claim over the 78 percent of land it occupies. This would allow Putin to strengthen domestic support as he would appear 'victorious'. Ukraine would get immediate relief – the army would get time to reorganise, and civilian lives would be saved, but the loss of land would be a long-term pain. Pressure would increase on the Zelensky government to decide whether to accept this 'deal'. Europe could get relief from the energy crisis, but there would be a fear of strengthening Russia. For America, this would build Trump's 'dealmaker' image, but it could increase distance from allies. Overall, this freeze will not bring lasting peace but could defer tensions. Experts say that without strong guarantees, the war could reignite.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Russia

Russia Ukraine War

Published on:

25 Oct 2025 05:38 pm

English News / World / Trump's Russia-Ukraine War 'Freeze' Plan: Who Benefits and Who Loses from a 'Pause' Button? The Land Game Will Change!

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Pentagon Receives $130 Million Donation Amidst Government Shutdown, Aiding Military Salaries

US Military
World

Scientists working to solve the mystery: Is the brain awake during dreams?

Sleeping person
Science and Technology

Indian Nurse Jailed for 14 Months and Given Two Strokes of the Cane in Singapore Hospital

Behind bars
World

Russian Regions Rocked by Ukrainian Drone Attacks, 12 Dead

Drone Attacks Russia
World

Baba Vanga's Prediction: Surge in Gold Prices in 2026 Captivates Investors

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.