Trump's Russia-Ukraine War 'Freeze' Plan: Who Benefits and Who Loses from a 'Pause' Button? The Land Game Will Change!

Trump Ukraine war freeze: US President Donald Trump has presented a new idea to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He suggests that the current frontline where the fighting is taking place should form the basis of a ceasefire. Speaking to journalists on Air Force One, Trump said, "They can negotiate later, but for now, stop and cut at the line of fighting." This proposal differs from Trump's election promise, where he claimed to end the war in 24 hours. Now, after more than four years of conflict, Russia has captured large parts of four main Ukrainian provinces – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Industrial areas like Zaporizhzhia, where steel, aluminium, and Europe's largest nuclear plant are under Russian control. Trump believes that since Russia has already seized 78 percent of the land, a future deal can be made by keeping it as is, but will this plan work, or is it just a temporary relief?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appreciated Trump's idea. He said, "It's a good deal where we stay where we are and start negotiations." European leaders also issued a joint statement on Tuesday, giving their 'strong' support. The statement said that the current line of contact should be the starting point for talks. Earlier, Ukraine insisted on regaining all occupied land, but now complete military victory seems difficult. Zelensky told journalists during his visit to Nordic countries that Putin might not agree to it, but it is a step. Leaders of five major European countries also agree that the immediate fighting must stop. However, Trump had previously advised Zelensky to hand over the entire Donbas region but later retracted. During a meeting with Putin in Alaska in August, Trump spoke of an 'exchange of land', but made a U-turn in September and said that Ukraine could take back everything, including Crimea. This change could give Ukraine breathing room, but long-term security guarantees would be needed.
Russia has rejected Trump's proposal. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "We want lasting peace, not a ceasefire that leads nowhere." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that Russia's demands remain the same – complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the eastern regions and a resolution of 'root causes', such as Ukraine's neutrality and the rights of Russian speakers. Russia sent a private letter to the US reiterating its demand for control over the entire Donbas, not just the occupied parts. This led to the postponement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest. Trump said, "I don't want a pointless meeting." Russia argues that a ceasefire would give Ukraine an opportunity to regroup its forces, while they are currently advancing. Russia also controls a small part of the Kharkiv province. If there is a freeze, Russia will gain land, but they want more.
If Trump's plan is implemented, Russia will gain the most – a permanent claim over the 78 percent of land it occupies. This would allow Putin to strengthen domestic support as he would appear 'victorious'. Ukraine would get immediate relief – the army would get time to reorganise, and civilian lives would be saved, but the loss of land would be a long-term pain. Pressure would increase on the Zelensky government to decide whether to accept this 'deal'. Europe could get relief from the energy crisis, but there would be a fear of strengthening Russia. For America, this would build Trump's 'dealmaker' image, but it could increase distance from allies. Overall, this freeze will not bring lasting peace but could defer tensions. Experts say that without strong guarantees, the war could reignite.
