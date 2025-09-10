Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Trump's Softening Stance on India: Calls Modi 'Best Friend,' Signals Renewed Trade Talks

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Trump 50 Percent Tariff
US President Donald Trump. (Image: IANS)

US President Donald Trump’s stance towards India appears to be softening. In a positive development, Trump has referred to PM Modi as his ‘best friend’.

In a significant move towards de-escalation, Trump announced that his administration has resumed trade talks with India.

In a social media post, Trump stated, “I am pleased to announce that negotiations are underway to resolve trade barriers between India and the United States.”

On Tuesday, Trump also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his ‘very good friend’ and said he looked forward to speaking with him in the coming weeks. He further added, “I am confident that both countries will have no difficulty in reaching a successful conclusion.”

Trump had previously referred to PM Modi as a ‘friend’

Trump’s latest statement follows a recent softening of stance from the US. Earlier on Friday, during a press conference at the White House, Trump said, “I will always be a friend of Prime Minister Modi.” Trump even went so far as to call PM Modi a ‘great Prime Minister’.

Trump stated that India and the US share a special relationship. He added that there was nothing to worry about. Hours after his comments, Prime Minister Modi stated on Saturday that he appreciated and respected President Trump’s sentiments.

PM Modi also responded

Prime Minister Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I wholeheartedly appreciate and deeply respect President Trump’s sentiments and his positive assessment of our relationship. India and the US share a very positive and forward-looking comprehensive and global strategic partnership.”

On Monday, India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, also met with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Alice G. Wells.

Ambassador Kwatra posted a picture of the meeting on X on Tuesday and stated that he had a meaningful discussion with Alice G. Wells.

On August 27th, Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports into the US. Since then, tensions between the two countries have increased.

