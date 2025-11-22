Trump’s Ultimatum: ‘Zelensky Must Accept Russia-Ukraine Peace Proposal’

Trump has begun to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept this peace proposal, stating that Zelenskyy must agree to it. However, Zelenskyy is displeased with the proposal as it heavily favours Russia, not only granting Russia significant Ukrainian territory but also lifting sanctions imposed on Russia. Ukraine would only receive security guarantees and the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken by Russia. Zelenskyy is unwilling to accept this peace proposal, viewing it as a betrayal of the Ukrainian people, and has previously stated he will not betray them. European leaders also support Zelenskyy.