Trump’s Ultimatum: ‘Zelensky Must Accept Russia-Ukraine Peace Proposal’

The Russia-Ukraine War has been ongoing for over 44 months, with no end in sight. The conflict, which began on February 24, 2022, has resulted in significant loss of life and property for Ukraine. The Russian army has also suffered numerous casualties, but Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has been attempting to broker peace, but his efforts have not yet yielded any results. In the meantime, Trump has presented a Russia-Ukraine peace proposal to halt the war.
The Trump administration has presented a 28-point Russia-Ukraine peace proposal. Key terms include Ukraine stabilising the conflict lines in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, where Russia already occupies significant territory. Additionally, Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, will remain under Russian control. Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions will also be ceded to Russia. Furthermore, Russia will gain control of additional parts of the Donetsk region and a share in the electricity production of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine will also have to abandon its NATO membership aspirations, limit its military to 600,000 troops, suspend wartime martial law, and hold elections within 100 days.
Trump has begun to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept this peace proposal, stating that Zelenskyy must agree to it. However, Zelenskyy is displeased with the proposal as it heavily favours Russia, not only granting Russia significant Ukrainian territory but also lifting sanctions imposed on Russia. Ukraine would only receive security guarantees and the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken by Russia. Zelenskyy is unwilling to accept this peace proposal, viewing it as a betrayal of the Ukrainian people, and has previously stated he will not betray them. European leaders also support Zelenskyy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's reaction to Trump's peace proposal has also been revealed. Putin described the plan as a basis for establishing peace in Russia and Ukraine and stated that Russia agrees with it. Putin also commented that Ukraine is against the proposal and believes it can defeat Russia in the war, which he deems an illusion. Putin warned that if Ukraine does not discuss Trump's peace proposal, Russia will advance its forces to attack and occupy more Ukrainian cities.
