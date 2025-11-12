Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Turkish Military Plane Crashes in Georgia, Killing 20 Personnel

A Turkish military aircraft crashed in Georgia on Tuesday, causing panic. 20 people lost their lives in this plane crash.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Turkish military plane crash

Turkish military plane crash (Photo - Associated Press on social media)

A military cargo plane belonging to the Turkish army crashed in Georgia on Tuesday. The Turkish military cargo plane, a C130 Hercules, was returning to Turkey from Azerbaijan. The aircraft caught fire in mid-air shortly after takeoff, causing panic. There were 20 military personnel on board, including the crew members. The plane disappeared from radar in Georgia's Sighnaghi region, just 5 kilometres from the Azerbaijan border. The aircraft crashed a short while later.

Aircraft Shattered After Loud Explosion

The aircraft was completely destroyed after the crash. Upon impact with the ground, the fire that had already started in the plane intensified, resulting in a loud explosion. The debris of the aircraft was scattered afterwards.

20 Military Personnel Dead

Turkey's Ministry of Defence has confirmed the deaths of all 20 military personnel in the plane crash and expressed condolences to the deceased. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also offered his condolences and expressed sympathy to the families of the victims.

Reason for the Crash?

An investigation has been launched into the crash of this Turkish military aircraft and the deaths of 20 people. Preliminary investigations suggest that the aircraft broke apart in mid-air and its fuel began to leak, causing the engine to catch fire. This led to the aircraft becoming uncontrollable and crashing. However, a final conclusion can only be reached after examining the black box.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 11:54 am

English News / World / Turkish Military Plane Crashes in Georgia, Killing 20 Personnel

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Massive car bomb blast near Islamabad High Court in Pakistan, 11 dead

Car blast in Pakistan
World

Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Strongly Condemns Delhi Blast

World

PM Modi arrives in Bhutan for a two-day visit, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi departs for Bhutan
World

Delhi Blast: Pakistan Boosts Border Security, Fighter Jets Patrol, Several Nations Issue Advisories

Delhi Blast
World

Most Wanted Hafiz Saeed Plotting Terror Attacks on India, Intelligence Report Reveals

Hafiz Saeed
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.