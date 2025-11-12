Turkish Military Plane Crashes in Georgia, Killing 20 Personnel

Turkish military plane crash (Photo - Associated Press on social media)
A military cargo plane belonging to the Turkish army crashed in Georgia on Tuesday. The Turkish military cargo plane, a C130 Hercules, was returning to Turkey from Azerbaijan. The aircraft caught fire in mid-air shortly after takeoff, causing panic. There were 20 military personnel on board, including the crew members. The plane disappeared from radar in Georgia's Sighnaghi region, just 5 kilometres from the Azerbaijan border. The aircraft crashed a short while later.
The aircraft was completely destroyed after the crash. Upon impact with the ground, the fire that had already started in the plane intensified, resulting in a loud explosion. The debris of the aircraft was scattered afterwards.
Turkey's Ministry of Defence has confirmed the deaths of all 20 military personnel in the plane crash and expressed condolences to the deceased. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also offered his condolences and expressed sympathy to the families of the victims.
An investigation has been launched into the crash of this Turkish military aircraft and the deaths of 20 people. Preliminary investigations suggest that the aircraft broke apart in mid-air and its fuel began to leak, causing the engine to catch fire. This led to the aircraft becoming uncontrollable and crashing. However, a final conclusion can only be reached after examining the black box.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending