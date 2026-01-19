Two High-Speed Trains Collide in Spain, Killing 21 and Injuring Over 100

Spain train accident: A major train accident has occurred in southern Spain, killing at least 21 people and injuring a large number of passengers. The accident happened near Adamuz in the province of Cordoba.
According to reports, the accident occurred when a high-speed train suddenly derailed and ended up on the track of another train coming from the opposite direction, colliding with it. The collision was so severe that one carriage of the first train completely overturned.
Police sources confirmed to Reuters that at least 21 people were killed in the accident, while state broadcaster Television Espanola reported that more than 100 people were injured, 25 of whom are in serious condition. The TV station also reported that the driver of a train travelling from Madrid to Huelva was among the deceased.
The experience was terrifying for the passengers on board the trains at the time of the incident. The collision of the trains felt like a powerful earthquake. They further described a chaotic atmosphere inside the carriages, with passengers having to break windows with emergency hammers to escape.
According to media reports, a total of approximately 400 people were on board both trains. Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation.
The President of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has also offered assistance to the Andalusia region, saying that Madrid's hospitals are ready to treat the injured if needed. Rail traffic between Madrid and Andalusia has been completely suspended due to safety reasons and ongoing investigations.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending