Two Hyderabad Students Die in UK Road Accident During Ganesh Visarjan

Chaitanya, a resident of Nagargul, Hyderabad, had moved to London eight months ago to pursue his master's degree. His family received the tragic news on Monday night. According to the family, Chaitanya was returning from the Ganesh Visarjan event with friends when the accident occurred. Initially, a friend called to inform the family of his critical injuries; a subsequent call confirmed his death. Rishi Teja, from Boduppal near Hyderabad, also had his family informed on Monday night. The families of Chaitanya and Rishi Teja have appealed to the central and state governments to facilitate the repatriation of their bodies.