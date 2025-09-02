Two Hyderabad Students Die in UK Road Accident During Ganesh Visarjan

Two students from Hyderabad, India, died and five others were injured in a road accident in Britain while returning from a Ganesh Visarjan event. The accident occurred at the A130 Rayleigh Spur roundabout in Essex, involving a collision between two cars carrying nine students. All were friends returning from Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. Chaitanya Tarre, 23, died at the scene, while Rishi Teja Rapolu, 21, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
Five other students sustained injuries, two of whom remain critical. The injured were immediately admitted to a London hospital. Sai Gautam Ravula is on ventilation, while Nutan Thatikayala suffered partial paralysis. Other injured students, Yuva Teja Reddy Gurram, Vamsi Golla, and Venkat Sumant Pentyala, are also receiving treatment. The drivers, Gopichad Batamakala and Manohar Sabbani, have been taken into police custody.
Chaitanya, a resident of Nagargul, Hyderabad, had moved to London eight months ago to pursue his master's degree. His family received the tragic news on Monday night. According to the family, Chaitanya was returning from the Ganesh Visarjan event with friends when the accident occurred. Initially, a friend called to inform the family of his critical injuries; a subsequent call confirmed his death. Rishi Teja, from Boduppal near Hyderabad, also had his family informed on Monday night. The families of Chaitanya and Rishi Teja have appealed to the central and state governments to facilitate the repatriation of their bodies.