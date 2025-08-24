Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Tour Bus Crash in New York: Five Dead, Two of Indian Origin

A tour bus returning from a Niagara Falls trip plunged into a ravine in New York, tragically killing five people, including Shankar Kumar Jha from Bihar. The bus was carrying 54 passengers, several of whom were Indian nationals. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, and full details regarding the condition of the injured are yet to emerge.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

हाईवे से लुढ़ककर खाई में गिरी बस। (फोटो- IANS)

A tour bus crash in New York, USA, has resulted in the death of five people, including two of Indian origin. All victims were returning from a trip to Niagara Falls when the accident occurred.

Among the deceased are 65-year-old Shankar Kumar Jha from Madhubani district, Bihar, and 60-year-old Pinki Changrani, an Indian-origin resident of East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Bus Carrying 54 Passengers

The bus, carrying 54 passengers, was returning to New York City on Friday afternoon after a sightseeing trip to the famous falls located between the US and Canada. The driver lost control, causing the bus to veer off the highway and plunge into a ditch.

The accident site was approximately 70 km from Niagara Falls and about 600 km from New York City. Three other fatalities were of Chinese origin. The bus carried several international tourists from countries including India, China, the Philippines, and the USA.

Information on Injured Passengers Scarce

Details regarding the injured have not been officially released, and the exact number of other Indian passengers on board remains unknown. Some passengers remained hospitalised in serious or stable condition on Saturday, while others were discharged after treatment.

Following the accident, some injured passengers were transported to regional hospitals by a fleet of helicopter ambulances. Police stated that an investigation is underway with the involvement of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Police Statement

Police reported that the driver showed no signs of impairment and that there was no indication of mechanical failure in the tour bus. Investigators are now examining whether the driver was distracted and lost control of the vehicle.

It is understood that the bus was equipped with an event data recorder, similar to a black box in aircraft, which may contain clues about the cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Published on:

24 Aug 2025 11:56 am

English News / World / Tour Bus Crash in New York: Five Dead, Two of Indian Origin
