Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaks havoc in the Philippines: 66 dead, 26 still missing

Typhoon Kalmaegi (Photo - Washington Post)
Typhoon Kalmaegi has caused havoc in the Philippines. Since making landfall, this cyclonic storm has begun wreaking havoc in the Philippines, and it continues to do so. In the provinces of the Philippines affected by this storm, considerable damage to life and property has already occurred due to Typhoon Kalmaegi.
As many as 66 people have died in the Philippines due to Typhoon Kalmaegi. This figure is also expected to rise further. Of these, 49 people died in Cebu, the most affected province due to this cyclonic storm.
After Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines, 26 people are still missing. However, search operations are facing difficulties due to the adverse weather caused by this cyclonic storm.
Ten people have been injured in the Philippines due to Typhoon Kalmaegi. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
More than 7 lakh people have been affected in the Philippines due to the dangerous Typhoon Kalmaegi. Many houses have been destroyed, many buildings and vehicles have been damaged, many trees have fallen, there has been waterlogging in many places, crops have been damaged, and many animals have also died.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending