UAE Pardons Over 500 Indian Prisoners Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr
The UAE’s pardon reflects the significance of Ramadan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious and cultural festival, and in observance, the UAE has shown leniency towards prisoners.
UAE Pardon: In the final days of Ramadan, the holy month of Islam, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a pardon for approximately 3,000 prisoners, including over 500 Indian nationals serving jail sentences for various offences, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Under this decision, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,295 prisoners, while Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum granted pardons to 1,518 prisoners.
Eid-ul-Fitr in the UAE and the Sighting of the Moon
If the moon is sighted on March 29th in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, Eid will be celebrated on March 30th. Otherwise, Eid will be celebrated on March 31st.
Ensuring Joy During Ramadan
It is noteworthy that the UAE is home to people from diverse religions and cultures, and Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion not only for Muslims but for the entire society to celebrate togetherness, joy, and prosperity.
News / World / UAE Pardons Over 500 Indian Prisoners Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr