scriptUAE Pardons Over 500 Indian Prisoners Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr | Latest News | Patrika News
World

UAE Pardons Over 500 Indian Prisoners Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

The UAE’s pardon reflects the significance of Ramadan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious and cultural festival, and in observance, the UAE has shown leniency towards prisoners.

BharatMar 29, 2025 / 12:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Eid ul Fitr and UAE

Eid ul Fitr and UAE

UAE Pardon: In the final days of Ramadan, the holy month of Islam, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a pardon for approximately 3,000 prisoners, including over 500 Indian nationals serving jail sentences for various offences, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Under this decision, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,295 prisoners, while Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum granted pardons to 1,518 prisoners.

Eid-ul-Fitr in the UAE and the Sighting of the Moon

If the moon is sighted on March 29th in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, Eid will be celebrated on March 30th. Otherwise, Eid will be celebrated on March 31st.

Ensuring Joy During Ramadan

It is noteworthy that the UAE is home to people from diverse religions and cultures, and Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion not only for Muslims but for the entire society to celebrate togetherness, joy, and prosperity.

News / World / UAE Pardons Over 500 Indian Prisoners Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass

Results

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass

in 5 hours

Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

Special

Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

in 2 hours

Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

World

Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

in 1 hour

Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

Crime

Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

in 1 hour

Latest World

Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

World

Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

in 1 hour

Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

World

Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

2 days ago

Trump offers to pay Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore overtime from his pocket

World

Trump offers to pay Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore overtime from his pocket

1 week ago

Putin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties

World

Putin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.