UAE Pardons Over 500 Indian Prisoners Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr in the UAE and the Sighting of the Moon If the moon is sighted on March 29th in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, Eid will be celebrated on March 30th. Otherwise, Eid will be celebrated on March 31st.

Ensuring Joy During Ramadan It is noteworthy that the UAE is home to people from diverse religions and cultures, and Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion not only for Muslims but for the entire society to celebrate togetherness, joy, and prosperity.