Uganda Lake Kyoga Boat Capsize Kills Seven

A boat capsized in Lake Kyoga, Amolatar district, northern Uganda, resulting in the death of seven out of 36 people on board. Police reported that the incident occurred near Kiryanga village, Achi sub-county. The boat, carrying 36 passengers, capsized approximately 400 metres from the Kiryaanga landing site after colliding with a submerged tree stump.
Police stated that the bodies of the deceased were transported to the Amolatar Health Centre IV mortuary for post-mortem examinations. Boat accidents are common on Ugandan lakes, often attributed to overloading and adverse weather conditions.
A similar incident occurred in Nigeria last month, claiming the lives of 60 people, although dozens were rescued.
A Nigerian minister expressed grief on X regarding the incident, stating that it occurred barely four months after devastating floods ravaged the state. The federal government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), will provide necessary assistance to the families of the victims and survivors, working with the Niger State government to ensure immediate relief and support.
Preliminary investigations by local authorities revealed that the boat was overloaded and collided with a tree stump, causing it to capsize.