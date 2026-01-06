UK Implements Landmark Ban on Junk Food Adverts for Children, India Has Rules But Lacks Enforcement

Image: Freepik
A significant change related to children's health has come into effect in Britain from January 5. The government has completely banned advertisements for junk food on TV and online platforms before 9 PM, meaning during the day.
This ban will apply to food products that are high in fat, salt, and sugar. The government has described this as a decisive step against childhood obesity.
Previously, the government had increased the sugar tax on pre-packaged products such as milkshakes, ready-to-drink coffee, and sweet yogurt drinks. Before Britain, Chile had almost completely banned junk food advertisements targeting children, leading to a clear decline in junk food consumption.
Meanwhile, Mexico has imposed taxes on sugary drinks and banned junk food on school premises. South Korea and Taiwan have set strict conditions on such advertisements during children's programmes. In Canada's Quebec, this ban has been in effect since the 1980s.
Obesity among children and adolescents is rapidly increasing in India. Doctors are warning that diseases like Type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and fatty liver at a young age are no longer exceptions.
Despite this, colourful advertisements for junk food continue to reach children on TV, mobile, and social media. In India, the Central Consumer Protection Authority and the Advertising Standards Council of India have created guidelines for misleading advertisements targeting children, but these are largely limited to self-regulation.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has proposed measures to prevent the sale and promotion of junk food around schools, but strict and uniform nationwide rules have not yet been established.
