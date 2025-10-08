UK-India Free Trade Agreement: Keir Starmer's India Visit, Biggest Post-Brexit Deal in Mumbai

UK-India Free Trade Agreement (Image: X)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met business leaders in Mumbai on October 8, 2025, and described the UK-India Free Trade Agreement as the biggest deal since Brexit. This is his first official visit to India, which is a reciprocal visit to PM Narendra Modi's UK trip in July 2024. Starmer arrived in India with over 125 business leaders and officials, marking Britain's largest-ever trade delegation. Addressing industry stalwarts at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, he stated, "This agreement is our most significant step since Brexit." The FTA aims to increase bilateral trade between the two countries by ₹280.5 billion annually.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met business leaders in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI.)
The agreement, signed in July 2024, entails substantial tariff reductions on goods such as textiles, whisky, and cars. The UK will offer zero or low tariffs on 99.1% of tariff lines, boosting Indian exports to the British market. This is expected to create thousands of jobs in sectors like textiles, leather, and engineering.
This agreement aims to double bilateral trade by 2030. Starmer also described it as India's largest trade deal to date. PM Modi welcomed Starmer on X, stating, "This visit will strengthen our shared vision."
Meanwhile, Starmer was welcomed at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries. The Ministry of External Affairs described it as a new chapter in the India-UK partnership. Starmer also lightened the mood by taking selfies with traders in Mumbai.
