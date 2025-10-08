UK-India Free Trade Agreement: Keir Starmer's India Visit, Biggest Post-Brexit Deal in Mumbai

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met business leaders in Mumbai on October 8, 2025, and described the UK-India Free Trade Agreement as the biggest deal since Brexit. This is his first official visit to India, which is a reciprocal visit to PM Narendra Modi's UK trip in July 2024. Starmer arrived in India with over 125 business leaders and officials, marking Britain's largest-ever trade delegation. Addressing industry stalwarts at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, he stated, "This agreement is our most significant step since Brexit." The FTA aims to increase bilateral trade between the two countries by ₹280.5 billion annually.