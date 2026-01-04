4 January 2026,

Sunday

World

North Korea Fires Missiles in Anger Over Maduro’s Arrest

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile, increasing tensions in the region. The US Indo-Pacific Command stated that they are working with allies and that these launches pose no immediate threat.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 04, 2026

President Nicolás Maduro, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: ANI)

The United States has arrested President Nicolás Maduro after attacking Venezuela. Meanwhile, information has emerged about North Korea launching a missile.

The US Indo-Pacific Command stated on Saturday that it is aware of North Korea's recent missile launch and is working with allies and partners, adding that these launches do not pose an immediate threat.

What did US officials say?

In its X post, the US Indo-Pacific Command said: "North Korea has launched a missile. We are fully aware of this. We are working with our allies and partners in this regard."

They further stated: "Current assessments indicate that the missile launch does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, any territory, or our allies. The United States is committed to defending our homeland and our allies in the region."

Several ballistic missiles fired towards the East Sea

This statement came as North Korea fired several ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Saturday. The South Korean military said this was North Korea's first weapons test of the year.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the missiles were launched from areas near Pyongyang at approximately 7:50 AM. The launch was detected while regional security was on alert.

The JCS also stated in its release: "Our military is maintaining a strong readiness posture, sharing information on North Korean ballistic missiles with the United States and Japan amidst heightened surveillance against additional launches."

Missile launch occurred at a sensitive time

The missile launch occurred at a sensitive time as South Korean President Lee Jae-myung was preparing to travel to Beijing for summit-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Furthermore, North Korea fired missiles at a time when US President Donald Trump announced the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro during a major military operation. Global tensions have since escalated.

Kim Jong Un's threat

North Korea's last missile test occurred on November 7, when it fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the East Sea. That launch was the sixth ballistic missile test conducted by Pyongyang last year.

Meanwhile, North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has reacted strongly to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. Calling Maduro his 'friend', he demanded that the United States release him immediately.

Kim Jong Un has warned that if Maduro is not released, there will be serious international consequences, and it could lead to a third world war.

#USStrikesVenezuela

North Korea Fires Missiles in Anger Over Maduro’s Arrest

US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

World

