4 January 2026,

Sunday

US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

US attacks Venezuela: Following a major military attack on Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were arrested and taken to New York. In a released video, Maduro was seen being taken away in handcuffs like a criminal, where he will be tried on charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 04, 2026

US actions on Venezuela have led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who have been taken to New York for further proceedings.

The US has now released a video of the arrested Maduro, showing him being escorted in handcuffs, 'like a criminal'.

Maduro will be transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City. The MDC has been described as having 'disgusting' and 'terrible' conditions. It is known for its unsanitary conditions, staff shortages, inmate violence, and power outages.

This jail was built in the 1990s to deal with prison overcrowding. Individuals such as singer R. Kelly, 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, former cryptocurrency genius Sam Bankman-Fried, and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been held in this jail.

Opposition seen celebrating in Venezuela

Suspected cartel leader Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada García was also held there while awaiting trial on charges of murder and drug trafficking. Hours after the alleged kidnapping of Maduro and his wife, Venezuela's opposition was seen celebrating.

Trump expressed distrust towards María Corina Machado, former deputy of Venezuela's National Assembly, suggesting he would instead partner with Maduro loyalist Delcy Rodríguez.

What was Machado's demand?

Machado had demanded the immediate installation of Edmundo González Urrutia as president. Most Western governments consider González the legitimate winner of Venezuela's disputed 2024 presidential election.

When asked by Trump if Machado would have a role in a post-Maduro government, Trump replied that he had not had any contact with her.

Although Machado is a very good woman, she does not have the support or respect within the country to lead Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to assume the powers and duties of the acting president. This order was announced on Saturday night.

North Korea Fires Missiles in Anger Over Maduro’s Arrest

US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

Published on:

04 Jan 2026 12:10 pm

World / US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

