US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

US actions on Venezuela have led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who have been taken to New York for further proceedings.
The US has now released a video of the arrested Maduro, showing him being escorted in handcuffs, 'like a criminal'.
Maduro will be transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City. The MDC has been described as having 'disgusting' and 'terrible' conditions. It is known for its unsanitary conditions, staff shortages, inmate violence, and power outages.
This jail was built in the 1990s to deal with prison overcrowding. Individuals such as singer R. Kelly, 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, former cryptocurrency genius Sam Bankman-Fried, and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been held in this jail.
Suspected cartel leader Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada García was also held there while awaiting trial on charges of murder and drug trafficking. Hours after the alleged kidnapping of Maduro and his wife, Venezuela's opposition was seen celebrating.
Trump expressed distrust towards María Corina Machado, former deputy of Venezuela's National Assembly, suggesting he would instead partner with Maduro loyalist Delcy Rodríguez.
Machado had demanded the immediate installation of Edmundo González Urrutia as president. Most Western governments consider González the legitimate winner of Venezuela's disputed 2024 presidential election.
When asked by Trump if Machado would have a role in a post-Maduro government, Trump replied that he had not had any contact with her.
Although Machado is a very good woman, she does not have the support or respect within the country to lead Venezuela.
Meanwhile, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to assume the powers and duties of the acting president. This order was announced on Saturday night.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending