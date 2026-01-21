11 Injured as Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Facilities and Buildings

In addition to the oil facility in Russia, Ukraine attacked a building late at night in the Takhtamukaysky district of the Republic of Adygea. This attack damaged the building and its parking lot, also igniting a fire. In this aerial attack by Ukraine, 11 people were injured. Nine of them have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The condition of all the injured is reported to be stable. According to information, 15 cars were completely destroyed and 25 others were damaged in this aerial attack by Ukraine.