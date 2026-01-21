21 January 2026,

Wednesday

World

11 Injured as Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Facilities and Buildings

Amidst continuous attacks from Russia, Ukraine has now retaliated. Surprising Russia, Ukraine carried out aerial attacks at various locations.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

Russian oil refinery attacked by Ukraine

Russian oil refinery attacked by Ukraine (Photo - Washington Post)

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing for approximately 47 months. This conflict has caused immense destruction in Ukraine, resulting in significant loss of life and property. However, with continuous international support, the Ukrainian army has remained steadfast in the war, leading to substantial casualties for the Russian army as well. Russia has been relentlessly attacking Ukraine, but in the meantime, Ukraine has retaliated with aerial attacks on Russia.

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Facility

Ukraine launched aerial attacks using drones on the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region late at night, causing a fire. Although the fire was quickly brought under control in Russia, there was no significant damage and no one was injured. It is noteworthy that Ukraine has been targeting Russian oil facilities for several months, aiming to inflict deep damage on Russia.

11 Injured in Building Attack

In addition to the oil facility in Russia, Ukraine attacked a building late at night in the Takhtamukaysky district of the Republic of Adygea. This attack damaged the building and its parking lot, also igniting a fire. In this aerial attack by Ukraine, 11 people were injured. Nine of them have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The condition of all the injured is reported to be stable. According to information, 15 cars were completely destroyed and 25 others were damaged in this aerial attack by Ukraine.

