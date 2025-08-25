Ukraine Drone Attack Damages Russian Nuclear Plant

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, has now lasted 42 months. There is still no sign of an end to this protracted conflict. United States President Donald Trump has met not only with Russian President Vladimir Putin but also with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an attempt to broker peace. Trump has met with Zelenskyy three times to date. Amidst these meetings, both countries continue to attack each other. On Sunday, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia.