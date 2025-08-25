Ukraine Drone Attack Damages Russian Nuclear Plant

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, has now lasted 42 months. There is still no sign of an end to this protracted conflict. United States President Donald Trump has met not only with Russian President Vladimir Putin but also with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an attempt to broker peace. Trump has met with Zelenskyy three times to date. Amidst these meetings, both countries continue to attack each other. On Sunday, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia.
Sunday, 24 August, marked Ukraine's Independence Day. On this day, Ukraine launched numerous drones at Russia. Some of these drones targeted the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, located approximately 60 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. Russia's air defence systems shot down the drones, but the explosions impacted the nuclear plant.
The Ukrainian drone attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant reduced the operational capacity of reactor number 3 by 50%. An auxiliary transformer was also damaged, resulting in a decrease in electricity production.
The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that radiation levels around the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant remained normal following the Ukrainian drone attack. No casualties were reported. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, over 95 Ukrainian drones were shot down in more than 12 regions.
The Ukrainian drone attacks also caused a large fire at the Ust-Luga fuel export terminal in Russia's northern Leningrad region. This led to the suspension of flights at several Russian airports, including Pulkovo Airport in the Leningrad region, overnight. A drone attack on an industrial centre in Syzran, Samara region, injured a child. However, the child was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and is now reported to be in a stable condition.