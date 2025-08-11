11 August 2025,

Monday

World

Ukraine Drone Strike Kills One, Injures Two in Russia

One person was killed and two others injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Ukraine's drone strike on Russia
Drone Strike (Image: Washington Post)

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, has lasted over 41 months, with no end in sight. However, ahead of a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska on 15 August, there is speculation that the meeting could improve the situation and potentially halt the war. Despite this hope, fighting continues. Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a drone strike on Russia early this morning.

Attack on Missile Parts Factory

According to reports, early this morning, 11 August, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) attacked a factory producing parts for cruise missiles in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia. The production facility of the Arzamas Instrument-Building Plant, located in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia, was targeted by Ukrainian drones.

One Dead, Two Injured

One person was killed in the Ukrainian drone strike. Two others were injured in the air attack and have been hospitalised for treatment.

Four Drones Targeted the Plant

Preliminary investigations suggest that four Ukrainian drones were involved in the attack. However, the extent of the damage to the Arzamas Instrument-Building Plant is yet to be determined.

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 06:14 pm

English News / World / Ukraine Drone Strike Kills One, Injures Two in Russia
