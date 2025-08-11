Ukraine Drone Strike Kills One, Injures Two in Russia

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, has lasted over 41 months, with no end in sight. However, ahead of a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska on 15 August, there is speculation that the meeting could improve the situation and potentially halt the war. Despite this hope, fighting continues. Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a drone strike on Russia early this morning.
According to reports, early this morning, 11 August, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) attacked a factory producing parts for cruise missiles in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia. The production facility of the Arzamas Instrument-Building Plant, located in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia, was targeted by Ukrainian drones.
One person was killed in the Ukrainian drone strike. Two others were injured in the air attack and have been hospitalised for treatment.
Preliminary investigations suggest that four Ukrainian drones were involved in the attack. However, the extent of the damage to the Arzamas Instrument-Building Plant is yet to be determined.