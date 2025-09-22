Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Ukraine Drone Strike Kills Three in Crimea

Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russian-controlled Crimea, resulting in the deaths of three people.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Ukraine's drone attack in Crimea
Ukraine's drone attack in Crimea (Photo - Arab News on social media)

The war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing since 24 February 2022, shows no signs of ending. This conflict has caused widespread devastation and significant loss of life and property in Ukraine. A large number of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. Russia has also suffered considerable military casualties. Russia frequently attacks Ukraine, but the reverse is rare. However, a recent incident has changed this dynamic.

Ukraine Launches Drone Attack on Crimea

On Sunday, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Crimea, specifically targeting the Foros area, a resort region. This attack caused significant damage to the Foros sanatorium and a local school building. The school building was destroyed, and its library suffered heavy damage. It is important to note that Russia has controlled Crimea since 2014, having annexed it from Ukraine.

Three Killed, Sixteen Injured

The Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea resulted in three deaths and sixteen injuries. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Russia Condemns the Attack

Russia has condemned Ukraine's attack on Crimea. The Russian Ministry of Defence has described it as a terrorist attack and expressed condolences for the victims.

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 01:08 pm

English News / World / Ukraine Drone Strike Kills Three in Crimea
