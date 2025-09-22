Ukraine Drone Strike Kills Three in Crimea

The war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing since 24 February 2022, shows no signs of ending. This conflict has caused widespread devastation and significant loss of life and property in Ukraine. A large number of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. Russia has also suffered considerable military casualties. Russia frequently attacks Ukraine, but the reverse is rare. However, a recent incident has changed this dynamic.
On Sunday, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Crimea, specifically targeting the Foros area, a resort region. This attack caused significant damage to the Foros sanatorium and a local school building. The school building was destroyed, and its library suffered heavy damage. It is important to note that Russia has controlled Crimea since 2014, having annexed it from Ukraine.
The Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea resulted in three deaths and sixteen injuries. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Russia has condemned Ukraine's attack on Crimea. The Russian Ministry of Defence has described it as a terrorist attack and expressed condolences for the victims.