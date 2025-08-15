Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Ukraine Drone Strike on Russia Ahead of Putin-Trump Meeting

In a surprise move amidst Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine, Ukraine has launched a retaliatory strike. Today, Ukraine carried out a drone attack on a residential building in Kursk, Russia, resulting in the death of a woman.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Drone Attack on Russia (Image: Patrika)

A highly anticipated meeting between Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, is scheduled for today, Friday, 15 August. The meeting will take place in Alaska, a US state, and preparations are underway. However, Ukraine has dealt a blow to Russia ahead of this meeting.

Ukraine Launches Drone Attack on Russia

Before the Putin-Trump meeting, Ukraine carried out a drone attack on Russia. Early this morning, the Ukrainian army launched a drone attack on a residential building in Kursk. This resulted in a fire and widespread panic. Alexander Khinshtein, the regional governor, reported the drone attack on his Telegram channel.

One Woman Killed

One woman residing in the affected residential building in Kursk has died as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack. No further details about the victim have been released at this time.

Ten Injured

Ten people have been injured in the drone attack. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of one injured person is reported to be critical.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 10:10 am

English News / World / Ukraine Drone Strike on Russia Ahead of Putin-Trump Meeting
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.