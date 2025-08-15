Ukraine Drone Strike on Russia Ahead of Putin-Trump Meeting

A highly anticipated meeting between Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, is scheduled for today, Friday, 15 August. The meeting will take place in Alaska, a US state, and preparations are underway. However, Ukraine has dealt a blow to Russia ahead of this meeting.
Before the Putin-Trump meeting, Ukraine carried out a drone attack on Russia. Early this morning, the Ukrainian army launched a drone attack on a residential building in Kursk. This resulted in a fire and widespread panic. Alexander Khinshtein, the regional governor, reported the drone attack on his Telegram channel.
One woman residing in the affected residential building in Kursk has died as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack. No further details about the victim have been released at this time.
Ten people have been injured in the drone attack. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of one injured person is reported to be critical.