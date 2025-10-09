Ukraine Launches Over 110 Drones on Russia, Causing Devastation, Killing Three and Injuring Dozens

Ukraine launches drones at Russia. (Photo: IANS)
Ukraine launched a fierce overnight attack on Russia. In Russia's border region of Belgorod, the Ukrainian armed forces have deployed over 110 lethal drones in the last 24 hours. Additionally, more than 20 rounds of shelling have been carried out.
Three people have died in this attack, while dozens are injured. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov provided this information on Wednesday.
Gladkov wrote on Telegram that shelling occurred in the Maslova Pristan settlement in Shebekinsky. He further stated that a social facility was partially damaged in this attack.
The governor reported that 16 drones and nine rounds of shelling targeted residential areas in the Graivoronsky district. He said that six people, including a child, were injured in a drone attack on a truck in the village of Moshchenoye. A four-year-old girl was taken to the hospital.
Gladkov further stated that six people were admitted to the hospital, while one injured person is receiving outpatient treatment. He reported that another civilian was injured in a drone attack on a motor vehicle and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Additionally, a house was also damaged. Gladkov reported that Ukrainian drones and other methods of attack occurred in several other locations in the region, resulting in multiple injuries.
It has been approximately two and a half years since the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. This conflict has become the largest crisis in Europe since World War II.
The death tolls for soldiers on both sides vary. According to the Ukrainian army, approximately 198,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, while according to US reports, this figure could be over 700,000. Around 46,000 to 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed.
According to the United Nations, at least 11,743 people have been killed and over 24,600 injured in Ukraine. Other reports suggest this figure could be as high as 174,000.
