Ukraine Protests Target Zelenskyy's Anti-Corruption Law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, already grappling with the ongoing war with Russia, faces a new challenge. Large-scale protests against him have begun in Ukraine and are growing. People have taken to the streets in Kyiv and other cities, expressing their anger towards Zelenskyy. The reason for these demonstrations is a controversial new law in Ukraine that has angered the public.
Ukraine's parliament recently passed a new anti-corruption law. This law increases government oversight of anti-corruption bodies such as the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). This law is the subject of the protests. People allege that it will undermine the independence of these institutions and that Zelenskyy is using it to protect his associates from corruption investigations.
Thousands have taken to the streets in several cities to protest the new anti-corruption law. Demonstrators are demanding that Zelenskyy veto the law. During the protests, people are referring to Zelenskyy as a dictator and a demon. The new law is increasing public discontent towards Zelenskyy across the country.